Mercedes Benz Recalls

Mercedes-Benz recalls 116,000 vehicles with electrical issue

A 48-volt ground connection may overheat posing a fire risk

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) is recalling 116,020 of the following vehicles:

A 48-volt ground connection under the passenger seat may not be secured properly, resulting in the ground connection overheating.

An overheated ground connection can increase the risk of a fire.

Dealers will inspect and tighten the 48-volt ground connection -- as necessary -- free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by May 14, 2024.

Owners may contact MBUSA customer service ...

