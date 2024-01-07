Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Finance News

Home Prices

Finance News

Here’s a big reason home prices are not falling

There simply aren’t enough houses for sale

Featured Finance News photo

The latest housing news may be creating excitement among people who would like to buy a home. In May, both new home sales and pending home sales tumbled as buyers stayed on the sidelines, discouraged by high prices and 7% mortgage rates.

Surely that signals the start of declining home prices. Unfortunately for buyers, the median home price went up in May and that trend may continue for a while.

Here’s why: the United States still has a housing shortage and a new report fr...

Read article
Featured Finance News photo

Latest Articles

  1. Wells Fargo gets sued for not backing up scammed customers
  2. Chase Bank warns CFPB rule would result in new fees
  3. Mortgage rates rise but stay under 7%
  4. How to have fun this summer without going into debt
  5. Complaints about savings accounts have doubled!

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about Home Prices delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.