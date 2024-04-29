Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Automotive Recalls

BMW Recalls

Automotive Recalls

Airbag issue prompts recall of 5,000 BMW xDrive vehicles

The airbag inflators may rupture

Featured Automotive Recalls photo

BMW of North America is recalling 5,761 of the following vehicles:

The head airbag inflator may fail at the weld joint, which can cause gas to leak from the inflator or result in an inflator rupture.

An inflator that ruptures may cause sharp metal fragments to enter or exit the vehicle, increasing the risk of injury.

Additionally, an inflator that leaks gas may only partially inflate during a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Dealers will replace the head airbags, free ...

Read article
Featured Automotive Recalls photo

Latest Articles

  1. General Motors Recalling Buick Regal and Pontiac Grand Prix Models Due to Fire Risk
  2. Ariens Snowblower Recall

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about BMW Recalls delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.