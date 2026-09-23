Youth sports costs are soaring — 5 ways parents can save and keep kids in the game

Youth sports are pricing families out: 44% of parents say they've delayed or skipped enrolling a child in sports because of the cost, according to a new survey.

Costs are climbing fast: The average sports family spent $1,016 on a child's primary sport in 2024, up 46% from 2019.

There are ways to cut the cost: Before going into debt for sports, look for cheaper leagues, used equipment, financial assistance, and expenses your child may not actually need.

With three kids who grew up playing sports, my wife and I wrote plenty of checks over the years. We learned pretty quickly that the registration fee was rarely the final expense.

Uniforms, equipment, tournaments, hotels, gas, and private lessons can quickly turn youth sports into a major household expense. And for many parents, it's becoming too much.

A new Accredited Debt Relief survey of 2,000 U.S. parents of children ages 5 to 17 found that 44% have delayed or completely skipped enrolling a child in sports because they couldn't afford registration fees, equipment, uniforms, or travel. Another 43% worry they may have to make that decision during the current school year.

Separate research from the Aspen Institute's Project Play shows just how quickly costs have climbed. The average sports family spent $1,016 on a child's primary sport in 2024, up 46% from 2019. Add other sports, and the average approached $1,500 for one child.

Here are five ways to keep your kid playing without putting the season on a credit card.

1. Get the real price before signing up

A $150 registration fee doesn't necessarily mean it's a $150 season.

Before committing, ask for an estimate of the total cost, including uniforms, equipment, tournaments, travel, hotels, admission fees, and fundraising requirements.

Then compare it with city recreation programs, school teams, YMCA leagues, and other community options.

Aspen found that despite the growth of travel sports and private coaching, most young athletes still play through school or local community programs, which tend to be much more affordable.

Pro tip: Get the best price estimate by asking parents whose kids played on the team last year what they actually spent. They may know about the sneaky costs that aren't obvious on the registration page.

2. Don't be embarrassed to ask for financial help

Before telling your child you can't afford a sport, ask the organization whether it offers scholarships, reduced fees, or payment plans.

Some programs may also offer discounts or other benefits to parents who coach, referee, work concessions, or volunteer in other ways.

Also, be sure to ask early. Financial assistance can be limited and may disappear before the season begins.

Pro tip: Check national assistance programs, too. EveryKidSports.org offers qualifying families up to $150 per child per season to help cover recreational sports registration fees. Families generally qualify if their child is enrolled in Medicaid, SNAP, or WIC.

3. Stop buying every piece of equipment new

Kids have an annoying habit of growing.

That expensive baseball bat, glove, or pair of soccer cleats may no longer fit their needs next season.

Check used sporting-goods stores, eBay, Facebook Marketplace, neighborhood groups, and team equipment swaps before buying new.

Also ask the coach what your child actually needs. There's a big difference between necessary equipment and the newest gear everyone else happens to be carrying.

Pro tip: It’s smart to consider selling the outgrown equipment you already have while it still has value. Then put the money you make directly towards the next season.

4. Question the expensive extras

Private coaching, specialized camps, extra tournaments that require hotel stays, and year-round training can make parents feel like they're hurting their child's chances if they say no.

But they're also some of the easiest costs to control.

Aspen's research found 17% of youth sports parents said their child's primary sport involved travel or club leagues, while 14% reported independent training.

Before paying for either, ask the coach what your child genuinely needs to continue improving.

And don't automatically assume an expensive travel team is necessary for an 8-year-old who mainly wants to play baseball with friends.

5. Don't finance a season you can't afford

Putting $2,000 in sports expenses on a credit card can make an already expensive activity considerably more expensive if you carry the balance.

Buy now, pay later can create a similar problem by making a large expense feel manageable simply because it's broken into smaller payments.

Instead, estimate your family's annual sports spending and divide it by 12. Put that amount into a dedicated savings account each month.

If the numbers still don't work, set a sports budget and stick to it.

Don't let guilt wreck your budget

This may be the hardest part. Parents naturally want to give their kids every opportunity, particularly when teammates are traveling to tournaments, buying expensive equipment, or taking private lessons.

But spending more doesn't necessarily mean you're supporting your child more.

A cheaper league, used equipment, fewer tournaments, or saying no to private coaching may be what keeps sports affordable enough for your child to continue playing.

And sometimes the financially responsible answer to an unnecessary splurge is simply saying “no.”

While that's obviously a difficult conversation to have with your kid, it's still better than paying for this year's soccer season long after next year's has started.