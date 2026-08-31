Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of August 31

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Daimler Trucks North America, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V546000 Make Model Model Years THOMAS BUILT BUSES SAF-T-LINER HDX2 2027 THOMAS BUILT BUSES SAF-T-LINER EFX2 2027