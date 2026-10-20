Why a major housing crash remains unlikely — even as more deals fall through

A near-record share of canceled home purchases signals a weakening market, but a major nationwide price collapse would require more widespread financial pressure on sellers.

Homeowners’ equity, strong mortgage underwriting, and fixed-rate loans provide important protection against a wave of distressed sales.

Widespread job losses, tighter credit, and a sustained buildup of inventory could undermine those protections and trigger sharper price declines.

Homebuyers are walking away from purchase agreements, properties are taking longer to sell, and sellers face growing pressure to negotiate. But those developments do not necessarily mean the housing market is heading toward a crash, industry analysts say.

The central question is whether homeowners can afford to wait — or must sell at whatever price buyers will pay. The latter was the case during the 2009 housing market crash. Banks foreclosed homes and sold them at whatever price they could get.

Real estate brokerage Redfin reported that 14.5% of home-purchase agreements fell through in September, the highest share outside the first two months of the pandemic. Pending sales declined 4% from August, while the supply of homes for sale reached its highest level since March 2020. Nevertheless, the national median sale price was still 1.3% higher than a year earlier, at $393,895.

Those figures show a market losing momentum. They do not, by themselves, establish that a steep nationwide decline is approaching.

Why prices have protection

Homeowners who can comfortably make their payments have options when offers disappoint. They can postpone moving, reject a low offer, or take their property off the market.

An existing fixed-rate mortgage provides another buffer. Rising market interest rates do not increase that loan’s principal-and-interest payment, although insurance premiums, property taxes, and other ownership expenses can still rise.

Home equity also matters. Owners whose properties are worth substantially more than their mortgage balances have greater financial flexibility than borrowers who owe more than their homes are worth.

In its May 2026 Financial Stability Report, the Federal Reserve described mortgage credit risk as low, citing substantial equity cushions and strong underwriting standards. Mortgage delinquencies remained near the lower end of their historical range, although some recent buyers with small down payments showed signs of distress.

Those protections help explain why an affordability squeeze can produce a prolonged sales slowdown without immediately causing a price collapse. They do not prevent prices from falling.

What could trigger a crash?

A more dangerous scenario would combine persistently weak buying demand with a growing number of owners under pressure to sell.

Widespread, prolonged job losses could create both conditions. Unemployed households might abandon purchase plans, while some existing owners could exhaust their savings and need to sell.

Persistently high mortgage rates or tighter lending standards could further reduce the number of qualified buyers. Meanwhile, builders carrying unsold homes and investors facing vacancies or operating losses could become more willing to cut prices.

If enough properties sold at substantially lower prices, those transactions could establish lower comparable values for nearby homes. Falling appraisals, reduced equity, and increasingly cautious buyers could reinforce the decline. A rise in foreclosures could intensify that cycle.

These are potential pathways to a crash, rather than evidence that one is inevitable.

A gradual adjustment remains possible

Prices are vulnerable: the Fed’s May report also said residential property values remained elevated relative to historical fundamentals. But expensive housing alone does not determine the timing or severity of a correction.

Regional markets can experience significant declines even when national prices hold relatively steady. Affordability can also improve gradually through slower price growth, rising incomes, or lower mortgage rates.

September’s cancellations show that buyers have more room to walk away. A major nationwide crash would become more plausible if homeowners increasingly lost the financial ability to do the same.