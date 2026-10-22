Walmart settlement checks are going out to money transfer scam victims

The FTC is sending more than $9.8 million in checks to 65,022 consumers affected by fraud involving Walmart’s money transfer services.

Payments cover eligible transfers made at Walmart between January 2015 and December 2024.

Recipients should cash their checks within 90 days and never pay a fee to receive their money.

Thousands of consumers who lost money to scammers through Walmart’s money transfer services are receiving settlement checks, with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) distributing more than $9.8 million.

The money comes from Walmart’s June 2025 settlement of allegations that it failed to implement effective fraud prevention policies, properly train employees, and warn customers about money transfer scams.

The agency’s lawsuit, filed in 2022, alleged that scammers used Walmart’s transfer services to steal hundreds of millions of dollars from consumers. Walmart provided those services both through its own offerings and as an agent for companies including MoneyGram, Western Union, and Ria.

The settlement required Walmart to pay $10 million and take timely, appropriate steps to detect and prevent transfers induced by fraud. It also prohibited the retailer from sending or paying out transfers it knows — or consciously avoids knowing — are connected to fraud.

Walmart said when announcing the agreement that it did not admit to the allegations and would continue its fraud prevention program as a money transfer services agent.

Who is receiving the money?

The FTC says checks are going to 65,022 people who completed eligible money transfers at Walmart between January 2015 and December 2024.

Simply having shopped at Walmart or used its transfer services does not establish eligibility. These payments concern consumers affected by the alleged money transfer fraud failures.

The agency’s public refund notice does not spell out its detailed eligibility criteria, explain how individual payments were calculated, or list a claim form for additional applicants. Consumers with questions about whether they are included should contact the refund administrator, Rust Consulting, at 1-833-472-1990.

What should recipients do?

Anyone receiving a check should cash it within 90 days, following the deadline printed on the check. Questions about a payment should go to Rust Consulting, using the contact information on the FTC’s official Walmart refund page.

Consumers should also watch for scammers trying to exploit news of the payments. The FTC says it never requires people to pay money or provide account information to receive a refund. A request to send money to release a settlement payment is a warning sign of fraud.