The 5 worst Halloween candies for kids' teeth — and what dentists say to do instead

Fun Dip takes the top spot: A new analysis of 30 popular Halloween candies ranks the sugary, sour powder as the toughest on teeth.

It's not just about sugar: Acidity, stickiness, and how long candy stays in the mouth can also increase the risk of dental problems.

Don't toss the trick-or-treat bag: A few simple habits, including eating candy after meals and rinsing with water, can help reduce the damage.

Halloween is almost here, which means kids everywhere are preparing for the most important annual event in candy acquisition. And parents are preparing to negotiate how much of that candy actually gets eaten.

But before you start confiscating the Reese's and Snickers, you might want to know which treats are actually the toughest on your kids' teeth.

A new October 2026 analysis from Direct Dental, a private dental clinic, examined 30 popular Halloween candies, looking at sugar content, acidity, and how long each treat typically stays in the mouth.

The results suggest some of the biggest dental troublemakers aren't necessarily the candies with the most sugar. Instead, it's often the ones that are extra sour, super sticky, or take forever to finish and thus spend the most time in your kid’s mouth.

Here are the 5 Halloween candies that are toughest on your teeth.

1. Fun Dip

Remember dipping that little candy stick into flavored sugar powder? Turns out, it's not exactly a dentist's dream.

Direct Dental ranked Fun Dip the worst of the 30 candies it examined, citing its high acidity and approximately 11 to 12 grams of sugar per pack.

That's roughly three teaspoons of sugar in one small treat.

2. Lollipops

The problem with the classic lollipop isn't just what's in them. It's how long kids keep the dang things in their mouths.

Some can take 15 to 30 minutes to finish, meaning teeth are exposed to sugar for an extended period of time.

And that lollipop you hand your child to buy yourself a few minutes of peace? The longer they suck on it, the longer their teeth are exposed to sugar.

3. Laffy Taffy

Sticky candy creates a different problem. Laffy Taffy can cling to teeth and get lodged in the grooves where bacteria thrive.

The analysis estimates roughly 10 grams of sugar in a piece, although amounts vary by size.

4. Caramel Apple Pops

Caramel Apple Pops combine two things dentists generally aren't crazy about: hard candy and sticky caramel.

They're slow to eat, and the caramel coating can linger on teeth.

5. Warheads

Warheads may contain less sugar per piece than some other popular treats, but their extreme sourness is the biggest concern.

The acids that are responsible for that mouth-puckering sensation can temporarily soften tooth enamel. So when kids get that exposure frequently, it can start to create some problems.

Rounding out the top 10 worst candies include some favorites like Pixy Stix, Fruit chews, Starbursts, Fruit roll-ups, and Dum Dums. Not surprisingly, these all have many of the same traits as the top five listed above.

How to let kids enjoy Halloween without the dental drama

The good news is that you don't need to be the parent who throws away your kid's entire trick-or-treat haul.

A few small changes can make a significant difference.

Let kids eat candy after a meal. Saliva production increases during meals, helping wash away food particles and neutralize acids. It's generally better than letting kids snack on candy continuously throughout the day.

Offer water afterward. A quick drink or rinse with plain water can help clear away some sugar and acids. It's especially useful after sour or sticky candy.

Choose chocolate over sticky or sour candy. Plain chocolate generally washes away more easily than caramel, taffy, or gummies. That doesn't make it healthy, but it can be a more tooth-friendly choice.

Don't rush to brush after sour candy. Acidic foods can temporarily soften enamel. The American Dental Association recommends waiting about an hour after consuming acidic foods before brushing. Keep up regular twice-daily brushing with fluoride toothpaste.

The bottom line

Simon Hubbard, director of Direct Dental, says one of the biggest mistakes parents can make is letting Halloween candy turn into weeks of constant snacking.

Every additional piece means another exposure to sugar or acid. His advice? Enjoy the treats in one sitting rather than grazing all afternoon, then rinse with water.

And perhaps most importantly: remember that Halloween is supposed to be fun.

You don't have to cancel candy. Just be a little smarter about when and how your kids eat it.