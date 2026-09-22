That $10,000 raise may not be worth it — here's how to calculate the true cost of your commute

Nearly half of workers have turned down a job partly because of the commute, according to a new Monster survey.

32% say they'd need at least 20% more pay to accept a job with a commute 20 minutes longer than they'd prefer.

Don't compare salaries alone, as gas, vehicle expenses, parking, tolls, and hours spent commuting can dramatically reduce the value of a raise.

Would you leave a $70,000-a-year job for one paying $80,000? An extra $10,000 sounds like an easy yes.

But what if that new job adds 40 minutes of commuting every day? Suddenly, the math isn't quite so simple.

A new Monster survey of 1,005 employed U.S. adults found 49% have turned down a job opportunity at least partly because of commuting costs or length.

And nearly one-third said they'd require at least 20% more pay to accept a job with a commute just 20 minutes longer than they'd prefer.

So before accepting a bigger paycheck, figure out what that commute is actually going to cost you.

Turn the commute into an annual number

Let's say your new job adds 20 minutes each way. That's comes out to an additional 40 minutes a day.

Over five days, that's 200 minutes a week. Multiply that by 52 weeks and you're looking at roughly 173 additional hours a year in the car.

That's more than four 40-hour workweeks. Suddenly that $10,000 raise isn't simply $10,000 for doing another job. You're also giving your employer the equivalent of several extra workweeks of your time just getting there.

Calculate what your car is costing you

Gas is the obvious expense, but it's not the only one.

More driving also means more frequent oil changes, tires, brakes, maintenance, and depreciation.

As a point of reference, the IRS increased its optional business mileage rate to 76 cents per mile starting July 1, 2026. That rate reflects both fixed and variable vehicle costs.

While you can't deduct your normal commute using that rate, it helps to provide a useful reminder that driving costs considerably more than just gasoline.

If the new job adds 30 miles of driving per day, that's roughly 7,500 additional miles over 250 workdays.

Even at 50 cents per mile, that's $3,750 a year in additional vehicle costs. And we haven't even included other costs like parking or tolls.

Remember that you don't keep the entire raise

Here's another mistake that's easy to make: A $10,000 raise doesn't put another $10,000 into your checking account. Federal and state income taxes and payroll taxes can reduce the additional take-home pay.

So, be sure to compare the estimated increase in your take-home pay with your additional commuting costs — not the headline salary increase.

If the raise adds $600 a month to your take-home pay but commuting costs another $350, the job effectively gives you only another $250 a month before accounting for your time.

That's a very different decision.

Put a price on your time

How much is an additional hour away from home worth to you? If a longer commute consumes 173 hours a year and you value your free time at $25 an hour, that's another $4,325 worth of your time.

You don't have to literally subtract that amount from your salary, but it’s smart to recognize what you're actually giving up.

Those hours could have been spent with your kids, exercising, making dinner, sleeping, or simply doing something other than staring at brake lights.

Negotiate the commute, not just the salary

If you like the job but hate the commute, salary isn't your only bargaining chip.

Ask about working from home one or two days a week, flexible hours that let you avoid rush hour, parking reimbursement, transit benefits, or other commuting assistance.

Monster found 68% of workers believe employers should help offset commuting costs for at least some employees required to work on-site.

Even one work-from-home day per week cuts your commute by roughly 20%.

Pro tip: Before accepting an offer, actually drive the route during the hours you'd be commuting. A mapping app saying "35 minutes" and sitting in Monday morning traffic can be two very different experiences.

Find your break-even salary

Before saying yes, ask yourself one question: How much more would this job need to pay me to make the commute worthwhile?

Add up your additional vehicle costs, tolls, and parking. Estimate your additional take-home pay. Then consider how many hours of your life the commute will consume.

That $10,000 raise may still be a great deal. But once you do the math, you might discover you need $15,000 or $20,000 more to make changing jobs worthwhile.

Sometimes the best-paying job isn't the one with the biggest salary. It's the one that leaves you with the most money (and time) when that 5 o’clock smile hits.