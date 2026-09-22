BJ’s turns 42 with big discounts on everyday favorites

BJ’s is celebrating its 42nd birthday with 42% off dozens of products.

The deals cover groceries, household essentials, health and beauty items, apparel, and more.

Members can shop the offers in clubs, through the BJ’s app or online from September 24 through October 31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is marking its 42nd birthday with a promotion aimed at giving members even more opportunities to save. Starting September 24, members can get 42% off dozens of products the retailer says they use and rely on every day.

The promotion will run through October 31, giving shoppers more than a month to take advantage of the special prices. The deals are available at BJ’s clubs, through the company’s mobile app, and at BJs.com.

“BJ’s is driven by a powerful purpose: we take care of the families who depend on us. Helping members save money is a cornerstone of that purpose,” Tim Morningstar, Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club, said in a news release.

“There’s no better way to thank our members for decades of loyalty and celebrate our ongoing commitment to unbeatable value than by offering even lower prices on products they rely on every day.”

What’s included in the promotion?

The 42% discounts span several categories, including groceries, pantry staples, household essentials, health and beauty products, and apparel.

Some of the featured items on sale include:

Lean Ground Beef – 5 lbs. and 10 lbs.

All Frito-Lay Mix & Match Chip Bags

All Kraft Mac & Cheese

All M&M’s Jars

All Wellsley Farms Potatoes and Hummus

All Chomps Meat Snack Sticks

All Fresh Apples

Sliced Wellsley Farms Oven Baked Deli Ham and Land O’Lakes Deli Cheese

Nautica Men’s, Women’s and Kids Lightweight Puffer Vests

508 Crew XSpeed Pedal Go-Kart

The promotion goes beyond food, too. Featured items include Nautica lightweight puffer vests for men, women and kids, as well as a 508 Crew XSpeed pedal go-kart.

What this means for BJ’s members

For members, the promotion provides a chance to save on a mix of everyday groceries and other products during the promotional period. BJ’s says product availability and pricing can vary by club and online, and the discounted items are available while supplies last. The company also says rainchecks won’t be available.

Shoppers have several ways to use their membership during the promotion. In addition to shopping in clubs, members can order online for curbside or in-club pickup, use same-day delivery where available, or use ExpressPay in the BJ’s app to scan items while shopping and skip the checkout line. BJ’s also operates gas stations with additional savings opportunities through its Fuel Saver Program.

The birthday promotion comes as BJ’s serves more than 8.5 million members across 267 clubs and 208 gas stations in 22 states.