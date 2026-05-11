More chocolate bars recalled for possible Salmonella contamination

Spring & Mulberry has expanded a voluntary recall of several chocolate bar flavors because of possible Salmonella contamination.

The recall now includes eight flavors sold nationwide online and through select retail partners since September 2025.

No illnesses have been reported, but consumers are urged not to eat the affected products and to seek refunds or replacements.

Spring & Mulberry has expanded its voluntary recall of select chocolate bars after routine testing revealed possible Salmonella contamination in finished products, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based chocolate company initially recalled only its Mint Leaf chocolate bars on Jan. 12. The company has now broadened the recall to include additional flavors produced during the same time period on the same equipment.

The affected products were sold nationwide online and through select retail stores beginning Sept. 15, 2025. The recalled items can be identified by specific lot numbers printed on the back of the packaging and inner flow wrap.

The expanded recall includes the following products and lot codes:

Earl Grey (#025258)

Lavender Rose (#025259, #025260)

Mango Chili (#025283)

Mint Leaf (#025255)

Mixed Berry (#025275, #025281, #025337)

Mulberry Fennel (#025345)

Pecan Date (#025261, #025265, #025267, #025268, #025339, #025343)

Pure Dark Minis (#025273)

What to do

Consumers who purchased the affected products should not eat them, but safely discard them or return them for a refund. According to the company, the contamination risk was first identified after routine third-party testing by a contract manufacturer detected Salmonella in finished products. Spring & Mulberry said the recall was expanded in consultation with the FDA because Salmonella contamination can be intermittent and difficult to detect.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the infection can spread to the bloodstream and cause more severe complications.

The company said there have been no confirmed illnesses or adverse health effects linked to the recalled chocolate bars. Consumers are advised not to consume the products and instead discard them or contact the company for a refund or replacement.