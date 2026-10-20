Shark Tank's biggest hits: 7 shopping lessons that could save you money

Big business: Scrub Daddy has reportedly generated more than $2.9 billion in sales, while Bombas has surpassed $2.5 billion.

Not every winner got a deal: Ring and Kodiak Cakes became major success stories despite leaving Shark Tank without an investment.

Popularity doesn't guarantee value: Comparing alternatives, checking price histories, and avoiding unnecessary extras can help you save.

Who knew a smiling sponge could become a multibillion-dollar business? Or that a company selling socks could make billions while giving away millions of pairs?

A new Entertainment Weekly ranking looks at 20 of the biggest success stories from Shark Tank, including Scrub Daddy, Bombas, Ring, and Squatty Potty.

Some made their investors very rich, while others were rejected by the sharks but yet still went on to become household names.

But here's a question the TV show doesn't always answer: Are these products actually worth your money?

Let's look at seven popular Shark Tank success stories and the shopping lessons they offer.

1. Scrub Daddy: Don't pay extra for a famous face

The smiley-faced sponge has reportedly generated more than $2.9 billion in sales. Its big selling point? The material becomes firmer in cold water and softer in warm water.

Shopping tip: Before paying a premium, compare Scrub Daddy (and Scrub Mommy) with those ordinary scrub sponges. The handy holes in the sponge isn’t a proprietary feature and many others have the same, making them easy to clean large utensils. The takeaway here is if you mainly need something to wipe down counters or do basic dish washing, a cheaper sponge will often do the job just fine.

2. Bombas: Think beyond the price tag

Bombas built a massive sock business around comfort and its buy-one, donate-one model.

The company has reportedly surpassed $2.5 billion in sales.

Shopping tip: Bombas socks aren't cheap, so don't assume the higher price means they'll last longer. Be sure to compare the materials, cushioning and warranty with less expensive brands.

Also, before buying a multipack, try a single pair to see whether the comfort and fit justify the extra cost of the bulk buy.

3. Ring: Watch out for the subscription

In what has become one of the biggest “passes” in Shark Tank’s history, Ring's founder famously left the show without a deal. Then, in 2018, Amazon swooped in and bought the company for approximately $1 billion.

Today, video doorbells seem to be everywhere and come with many different features and price points.

Shopping tip: Don't look at just the price tag on the camera. The more important factor is to check whether you'll need a paid subscription for recorded video, extended storage, or any other features.

Run the math. A $100 doorbell with a hypothetical $5 monthly subscription costs $280 over three years, before taxes or other add-on expenses. Then take that number and compare it with competitors who offer local storage via a mini SD card with no subscription required.

4. Stasher Bags: Do the break-even math

These reusable silicone food-storage bags became successful enough that SC Johnson acquired the brand in 2019. They're designed to replace disposable plastic bags.

Shopping tip: Figure out how many uses it takes to recover the higher upfront cost. For example, a $12 reusable bag would need 120 uses to match the cost of disposable bags priced at 10 cents each. And remember, reusable doesn't automatically mean cheaper if you rarely use it.

5. Kodiak Cakes: Compare the nutrition label, not the hype

Kodiak Cakes became a major success even though the founders didn't accept a deal from the sharks.

As protein has become a popular trend in light of GLP-1 drugs, their protein-focused pancake mixes also gathered momentum and catapulted the brand.

Shopping tip: Compare protein, fiber, added sugar, and cost per serving with less expensive pancake mixes. Sometimes adding an egg or serving pancakes with Greek yogurt can help you meet your protein goals without paying extra for a specialty mix.

6. Squatty Potty: Try the inexpensive alternative first

The Squatty Potty is a footstool designed to make bathroom visits easier, and it became one of the show's most memorable products.

Shopping tip: Before buying a specialty bathroom stool, it’s smart to consider whether a sturdy, appropriately sized footstool could provide a similar position for you when you’re sitting on the pot.

Just make sure it's stable and doesn't create a slipping hazard of any kind. You may not need a branded product to get the same basic functionality.

7. Drop Stop: Solve the problem without overspending

Drop Stop keeps phones, keys, and other belongings from disappearing between your car seats. The company has reportedly exceeded $100 million in cumulative sales.

Shopping tip: Instead of automatically buying the name-brand, compare it with universal seat-gap fillers that have flooded the market. Pay close attention to fit and whether they interfere with your seat belts or how your seats slide forward or backwards.

It’s a fairly simple product that solves an everyday annoyance. And while it can be a worthwhile purchase, the famous brand isn't your only option.

One final warning: Beware of fake Shark Tank endorsements

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warns that scammers use fake Shark Tank endorsements to promote questionable products.

Before buying something advertised as "Shark-approved," verify that it actually appeared on the show and research the seller independently.