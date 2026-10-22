Pets are shaping consumers’ housing, travel, and spending choices

Pets are influencing where consumers rent, how they travel, and which businesses earn their loyalty, according to a new PetScreening report.

Many respondents said they would pay extra for pet amenities at home or more welcoming vacation accommodations.

Pet-friendly workplace benefits also matter, particularly to younger employees.

Pets’ influence on household budgets extends well beyond food and veterinary bills. New research from PetScreening suggests they also help determine where people live, book vacations, and spend their money.

The company’s 2026 Pet Influence Report found that 69% of pet-owning renters said pet-related benefits influenced their latest apartment search. Among renters younger than 30, that figure reached 76%.

Eighty-five percent said they would pay a fee for premium amenities, including fenced yards and pet waste stations. Fifty-eight percent would pay at least $25 more monthly.

That willingness has a practical budget implication: An additional $25 a month adds $300 to annual housing expenses.

Influence on travel

Travel choices show a similar pattern. Fifty-five percent of pet owners reported choosing one hotel over another because of their animal, while 48% had opted for a vacation rental instead of a hotel. Sixty-seven percent would pay at least $25 more nightly for a pet-welcoming vacation rental.

Pet owners also place value on workplace accommodations. According to the company’s study website, 72% consider pet-friendly workplace benefits valuable, and 11% have changed jobs because of a pet.

Among pet owners ages 18 to 44, 76% said allowing pets would encourage more frequent office visits.

Positive health effects

The emotional connection helps explain those preferences: 97% of surveyed pet owners said their animal improves their mental health. Just over half said businesses that accommodate pets earn greater loyalty. Those findings reflect respondents’ perceptions rather than a clinical assessment of mental health benefits.

For consumers, the findings highlight a reason to compare total costs carefully. Before signing a lease or booking a stay, ask which pet charges recur, what amenities they cover, and whether restrictions fit your animal’s needs.

PetScreening, which sells pet-policy management services to housing and vacation-rental operators, based the report on surveys conducted during the first half of 2026. The results describe respondents’ reported preferences; willingness to pay does not necessarily translate into actual spending.