Pet sales will soon be illegal in New York

If you were planning to buy a puppy as a holiday present in New York, you'll have to hurry, or find a shelter pet who needs to be rescued. Selling dogs, cats and rabbits through retail pet stores will be illegal in New York State starting December 15.

The pet sale ban is intended to stop dangerous large-scale breeding operations known as “puppy mills,” where animals are often mistreated and suffer from serious health issues. Puppy mills often misrepresent the health of the animals they breed and send retail stores sick pets that then cost families thousands of dollars in veterinary care.

Retail pet stores that continue to sell pets after December 15 can face penalties of up to $1,000 per violation. New Yorkers can still adopt pets from duly incorporated humane societies, animal rescues, or licensed breeders.

“Bringing a new pet into a family should be a time of excitement and joy, but often animals from ‘puppy mills’ suffer from serious medical issues and leave families heartbroken over their sick pet and with a heavy bill to pay,” said Attorney General Letitia James. “This pet sale ban will help put an end to the dangerous puppy mill to pet store pipeline that endangers pets and costs New Yorkers thousands of dollars in veterinary care."

Shake A Paw

Earlier this year, Attorney General James secured $300,000 from a Long Island pet store, Shake A Paw, for hundreds of consumers who were illegally and unknowingly sold sick puppies.

An OAG investigation revealed that Shake A Paw falsely advertised sick pets as healthy, failed to disclose the animals’ legitimate medical conditions, misrepresented puppies’ breeds, and refused to reimburse consumers for veterinary bills they incurred because the dogs they purchased were sick.

California was the first to ban retail pet sales

New York joins several states that have banned the retail sale of certain pets, particularly dogs and cats. As of November 2024, these states have implemented such bans:

California : In 2017, California became the first state to prohibit pet stores from selling dogs, cats, and rabbits unless they are obtained from shelters or rescue organizations.

Maryland : Enacted a similar law in 2018, banning the sale of dogs and cats in pet stores unless sourced from animal welfare organizations.

Maine : Passed legislation prohibiting the retail sale of dogs and cats in pet stores.

Washington : Banned sales of dogs and cats in pet stores.

Illinois : Enacted laws restricting the sale of dogs and cats in pet stores.

Oregon : Enacted a ban on the sale of dogs and cats in pet stores.

Vermont: Implemented laws prohibiting the retail sale of dogs and cats in pet stores.

Cities & counties follow suit

In addition to state-level bans, numerous cities and counties across the United States have enacted local ordinances restricting or prohibiting the sale of certain pets in retail stores.

For instance, as of June 2022, over 400 cities and counties had passed such legislation.

It's important to note that laws and regulations can change over time. For the most current information, it's advisable to consult local government resources or reputable animal welfare organizations.