Millions of eye drops recalled nationwide

More than three million bottles of eye drops have been recalled due to sterility concerns.

The products were sold under multiple store-brand labels at major retailers nationwide.

Consumers should stop using affected drops immediately and check lot numbers and expiration dates.

If you keep eye drops in your bag, bathroom, or medicine cabinet, it might be time to take a closer look. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has flagged a major recall affecting more than three million bottles of over-the-counter eye drops sold across the country.

The recall was issued after concerns that the products may not be sterile — a key safety requirement for anything that goes directly into the eye. While no confirmed contamination has been reported, the potential risk is enough to prompt a nationwide pullback.

These products were widely available at major retailers, meaning many consumers could unknowingly still have them at home.

What’s being recalled — and why it matters

The recall involves eye drops manufactured by K.C. Pharmaceuticals and distributed under a variety of store-brand labels. That includes products sold at major pharmacy chains and grocery stores like CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, and others.

In total, about 3.1 million bottles are affected.

The issue? A “lack of assurance of sterility,” according to the FDA — meaning there’s no guarantee the drops are free from bacteria or other contaminants.

The recall has been classified as a Class II recall, which means the products could cause temporary or medically reversible health problems, though the risk of serious harm is considered low.

Still, experts say contamination in eye products is not something to take lightly. Past recalls have been linked to infections, vision problems, and in rare cases, more serious complications.

The full list of items part of the recall can be found here.

What consumers should do now

If you use over-the-counter eye drops, now’s the time to double-check your supply.

Start by looking at the label and lot number on your bottle or packaging. If it matches the recalled products, stop using it immediately — even if it looks fine.

From there, you can return the product to the place of purchase or safely discard it. If you’ve already used the drops, keep an eye out for symptoms like redness, pain, discharge, or changes in vision. If anything feels off, contact a health care provider promptly.