Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 20,000 vehicles

Mercedes-Benz is recalling late model vehicles to address a brake hose issue - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The front brake hoses may rupture

Mercedes-Benz USA is recalling 20,339 2021-2022 S 500, Maybach S 580 4MATIC, 2021-2023 S 580 4MATIC, 2022 S 680 4MATIC, and 2023 S 580e 4MATIC vehicles. The front brake hoses may rupture and leak brake fluid.

A brake fluid leak can extend the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will replace the front brake hoses, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 25, 2025. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if you recall is included in this recall, visit the NHTSA recall page and enter the license plate number or the 17-digit VIN.

