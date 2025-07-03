Kraft Heinz recalls more than 367,000 pounds of turkey bacon due to listeria

Kraft Heinz Foods Company is recalling approximately 367,812 pounds of Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon produced between April 24 and June 11, 2025, due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled items were distributed nationwide in the U.S. and exported to the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.

Consumers are urged not to consume the recalled products and to dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase.



Kraft Heinz Foods Company is recalling approximately 367,812 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has classified the recall as Class I, the most severe threat.

The turkey bacon was produced from April 24, 2025, through June 11, 2025. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL" and universal product code (UPC) "071871548601" printed on the packaging under the barcode,"use by" dates ranging "18 JUL 2025" to "02 AUG 2025," and lot code "RS40."

36-oz. packages containing three 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL" and universal product code (UPC) "071871548748" printed on the packaging under the barcode, "use by" dates ranging "23 JUL 2025" to "04 SEP 2025," and lot codes "RS19," "RS40," or "RS42."

48-oz. packages containing four 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL" and UPC "071871548793" printed on the packaging under the barcode and "use by" dates ranging "18 JUL 2025" to "04 SEP 2025," and lot codes "RS19," "RS40," or "RS42."

The products subject to recall bear the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the label. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and some were exported to the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.

The problem was discovered after the establishment's laboratory testing indicated the product may be contaminated with listeria.

What to do

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with Lm can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

FSIS said it is concerned that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Kraft Heinz Food Company consumer hotline at 1-800-280-7185 or email consumerrelations@kraftheinz.com. Media with questions can contact Lynsey Elve, Director of Global Corporate Communications, Kraft Heinz Food Company, at media@kraftheinz.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.