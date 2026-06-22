Intermittent fasting may be easier than counting calories, study finds

New research suggests intermittent fasting may help chronic dieters lose weight without the constant calorie counting required by traditional diets.

Study participants using intermittent fasting lost about the same amount of weight as those on calorie-restricted diets but reported fewer behavioral changes.

Researchers say intermittent fasting could offer a more personalized approach for people who struggle to stick with conventional weight-loss plans.

New research from Adelaide University in Australia has uncovered some weight-loss advice. Researchers found that people who repeatedly lose and regain weight may find intermittent fasting easier to maintain than traditional calorie-restricted diets.

The study examined the psychological and behavioral effects of intermittent fasting compared with standard calorie restriction, looking beyond the number on the scale to assess eating habits, mood, sleep quality, and overall well-being. Researchers found that while both approaches produced similar weight-loss results, participants following intermittent fasting reported that they did not need to make the same level of conscious effort to control their eating.

By contrast, those assigned to a calorie-restriction plan said they spent more time thinking about limiting food intake, avoiding overeating, and monitoring their eating behaviors. Researchers estimated that these behavioral changes accounted for roughly 15% of the weight loss achieved by participants in the calorie-restriction group.

Addresses a major challenge

The findings are significant because long-term adherence remains one of the biggest challenges in weight management. While intermittent fasting has grown in popularity over the past decade, most research has focused on physical outcomes rather than how the diet affects people's daily lives and relationship with food.

Professor Leonie Heilbronn, one of the study's researchers, said future research should focus on identifying individuals who have difficulty improving eating behaviors, as they may be better suited to intermittent fasting programs. Such an approach could help tailor weight-management strategies to individual needs rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all model.

The study adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that intermittent fasting's primary advantage may be its simplicity. Previous research has found that fasting schedules often produce weight-loss results comparable to traditional calorie-reduction diets, but some people find them easier to follow because they focus on when to eat rather than tracking calories throughout the day.

Researchers cautioned that intermittent fasting is not necessarily more effective for weight loss than other dietary approaches. However, for people who struggle with the demands of constant calorie monitoring, it may offer a practical alternative that is easier to sustain over time.