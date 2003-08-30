Current Events in August 2003

Julio of Ramsey NJ (8/16/03):

I have purchased Ford vehicles for the past twenty years. In 1998 I purchased a 1998 dump truck and in 2000 I purchased a pick-up truck. From the day these vehicles were purchased I had nothing but problems with them.

I sufered an electrical fire in the dump truck. An insurance investigation determined the fire to be a result of a manufacturers defect. Needless to say the insurance company refused to honor my claim and unfortunately the dealer and Ford Motor company claimed no responsiblity. As a result of this lack of interest or reimbursement I was forced to put this vehicle out of service even though it cost me greatly in lost revenue. A loss in revenue I might add, that made it impossible for me to make loan payments on a timely basis.

I reached out to Ford on many occasions, but they would not react to my problem. I'd like to point out at this time that even though this truck was useless to me I continued to live up to my commitment and made my payments. It would be hard for me to calculate the amount of business I lost as a result of this truck fire and because I am a small company I needed this piece of equipment in order to keep operating. Therefore I borrowed $10,000.00 and had the truck repaired. Once again I reported this situation to Ford Motor Co. and advised them that my payments would be late. Although on the phone they pretended to be working with me, they harrassed me constantly.

With regards to the Ford pick-up, from the day I picked it up from the dealers showroom I had problems with it. There was definitely a problem with the steering and I kept taking it back to the dealer, but they refused to acknowledge that there was anything wrong with the truck and told me that the steering problem I was complaining about was normal for this type vehicle. Day after day it got harder and harder to steer the truck. Making turns of any kind were actually painful. I developed tendinitis in my arm and shoulder. My greatest fear was that I would get into an accident.

I went from one Ford dealer to another and the story was always the same, there is nothing wrong with the power steering. At the suggestion of a friend I took the truck to three independent mechanics and all agreed that not only was there a problem with the power steering, they found a part that was definitely not factory-issued. Again I went beck to my dealer and he agreed to fix the problem, but was quick to advise that the warranty had run out and it would cost me a considerable amount of money to repair.

We kept calling Ford customer relations to ask them for their assistance in this matter. We also advised Ford credit that until we heard back from customer service we would be delaying payments. Although they claimed to have no problem with our position in this matter they continued to dunn us by phone and mail. We finally heard from customer relations and they in essence refused to give us any assistance.

Now for my lastest fiasco with Ford. A few months ago I went "window shopping" for a vehicle with a friend. The dealer saw my pick-up and was very impressed. I had added a lot of extras when I bought it and if I do say so myself, the truck was spectacular. I proceeded to tell him about all the problems I was having with the steering and he suggested that I trade it in and get a new truck. He told me he could give me a great deal on a new truck. Well this quite frankly was music to my ears. I thought about it for a few weeks and went back to see the dealer.

After speaking with the sales manager I thought it would be in my best interests to sell the truck myself. I told him as much and then he proceeded to write a NEW truck order. I asked him if there would be any credit problems and he advised that the current loan would be transferred to the new vehicle, but that I would have to come up with a "substantial" deposit. Within a few days I had the power steering problem repaired. My secretary spoke with a collection rep. at Ford credit to let them know that we were going to sell the truck in question and that a new truck was on order. She asked it they anticipated any problems with the sale and he indicated that it was a very easy and standard practice to transfer the loan to the new vehicle and that this was someting the dealership would handle for us.

He was advised that I expected to sell my truck very quickly and would be paying off the loan and until then would not be making any payments. My secretary was told that they could not wait forever and that if we anticipated any unusual delays we should get in touch with them. As expected, I had a buyer for my truck within a day or two of putting it up for sale. I called the dealership to let them know that I was about to sell the truck and would be in to see them with the deposit for the new truck. The sales manager advised that it would be easier to have Ford handle the sale. It would be better for the buyer and better for me.

Since the young man buying my truck was very anxious to take ownership as quickly as possible I asked him if he would mind going through Ford and he indicated that he had no problem with them handling everything. We met at the dealership and the sale was finalized. The truck was sold. The dealership made a fee. The buyer got a good loan rate and a warranty and I had a credit balance towards my new truck in the amount of approximately $4,000.00. My new truck arrived at the dealership the week of 8/12/03. On Friday, 8/15/03 I went there to finalize everything and to give them a $10,000.00 deposit.

I was shocked when I was told that Ford credit refused my loan and they could not sell me the truck. I asked why this wasn't determined when I came in and purchased the new truck or when I brought the buyer of my old truck to them to handle the sale. Although they agreed that they should have checked the credit when the order was placed they claimed that since my secretary spoke with Ford credit there wouldn't be a problem?

I told them that I wanted the $4,000.00 from the sale of my old truck or at least a receipt and they told me not to worry that I would either get a receipt or a check in the next few days. Needless to say I am devastated. I sold my truck, I'm not getting my new truck and I'm out $4000.00. I just don't know what to do?