Hyundai is recalling nearly 95,000 Genesis sedans over fire risk

Hyundai is recalling 94,622 Hyundai Genesis and Genesis G80 sedans because their front power-seat motors could overheat and cause a fire.

Owners should park affected vehicles outdoors, away from buildings and other vehicles, until repairs are completed.

A repair is still being developed and will be provided free, including for vehicles whose warranties have expired.

Hyundai Motor America is recalling certain 2015–2016 Hyundai Genesis and 2017–2020 Genesis G80 sedans, warning owners that a problem with their power seats could cause a fire while driving or parked.

The recall involves 54,644 Hyundai Genesis sedans and 39,978 Genesis G80 sedans. Hyundai estimates that approximately 1% of the recalled vehicles have the defect, according to its report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The problem involves the switches controlling forward-and-back movement and height adjustment on front power seats without memory settings. An external impact can damage or dislodge internal switch components, leaving the control stuck in an activated position.

That can keep the seat motor running after an occupant leaves the vehicle. Continued operation can cause the motor to overheat. Possible warning signs include a burning smell near the seat or seat controls that stop working.

What to do

Hyundai reported two alleged fires in the United States associated with the condition. As of its October 1 recall decision, the company reported no related U.S. crashes or injuries.

Until a repair is available and completed, affected owners should follow the parking warning. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed in December.

Owners can check whether their vehicle is included by entering its 17-character vehicle identification number at NHTSA.gov/recalls. The VIN can usually be found near the lower driver-side corner of the windshield or on registration and insurance documents.

The NHTSA campaign number is 26V664000. Hyundai’s recall number is 308, and Genesis’ is 035G.