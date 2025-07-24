Honda launches insurance agency for Acura and Honda customers

New agency offers auto, home, motorcycle, and RV insurance with access to top providers

Exclusive features include OEM parts coverage for Honda and Acura vehicles

Partnership with VIU by HUB enables fast, expert guidance in all 50 states

American Honda Motor Co. is launching Honda Insurance Solutions, a fully licensed insurance agency offering coverage options for Acura and Honda customers nationwide. The new agency provides a wide array of insurance services—from auto and home to motorcycles, boats, and recreational vehicles—all available through its new online platform, hondainsurancesolutions.com.

Powered by VIU by HUB, an omnichannel insurance brokerage, Honda Insurance Solutions aims to streamline the insurance buying process, enabling customers to compare prices from top carriers and receive transparent, expert advice from licensed agents in real time.

“Insurance is a key touchpoint in the vehicle ownership journey,” said Petar Vucurevic, President of American Honda Insurance Solutions, LLC. “We aim to deliver a superior experience tailored to the unique needs of each customer while promoting safer driving and peace of mind on the road.”

Features tailored to Honda and Acura owners

Among the features of Honda Insurance Solutions is optional OEM parts coverage, which ensures that insurance claim repairs for Honda and Acura vehicles use genuine parts. This offering helps preserve vehicle value.

Licensed in all 50 states and D.C., the service allows consumers to shop for a wide range of policies, including auto, renters, condo, pet, boat, and more—all backed by American Honda Finance Corporation.

Strategic expansion of Honda's digital services

The insurance initiative is part of a broader digital strategy by Honda to enhance the customer journey. Future plans include integrating insurance directly into digital vehicle sales platforms and rolling out new products that combine safety, convenience, and value.

“This is just the beginning of our vision,” added Vucurevic. “We’re creating an insurance experience integrated throughout the Acura and Honda digital customer journeys.”

With this new venture, Honda joins a growing number of automakers expanding beyond traditional manufacturing to include financial and digital services aimed at improving lifetime customer engagement.

Visit hondainsurancesolutions.com for quotes, coverage options, and additional information.