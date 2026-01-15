Frigidaire minifridge recall for fire hazard leads the weekly recall roundup

Frigidaire minifridges recall for fire hazard

Owners of select Frigidaire minifridges sold at Target should unplug and seek a refund immediately.

Minifridges can short circuit and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards

About 330,000 units added to a prior recall of over 600,000

Consumers should stop using and request a refund

Consumers who purchased Frigidaire-brand minifridges, model EFMIS121, sold exclusively at Target from January 2020 through October 2023, should take immediate action following an expanded recall. The minifridges' electrical components can fail and cause fires, putting users at risk of serious burns or property damage.

The hazard

The affected minifridges have internal electrical components that can short circuit and ignite the surrounding plastic housing. At least six incidents of the model EFMIS121 catching fire have been reported, some resulting in property damage.

What to do

Consumers should immediately unplug the recalled minifridges and stop using them. Contact Curtis International to arrange a refund.

Company contact

Curtis International Ltd. toll-free at 888-727-0198 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at recall@curtiscs.com, or visit www.recallrtr.com/minifridge for more information.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/

RootStim beard serum recall for child poisoning risk

Consumers with RootStim Beard Growth Serums should stop use and request a free replacement bottle.

Packaging lacks required child-resistant features, risking poisoning if swallowed

About 16,900 bottles sold on Amazon between November 2024 and September 2025

Consumers should stop use and contact RootStim for a replacement

RootStim Beard Growth Serum sold on Amazon is being recalled due to packaging that does not meet child safety standards. The serum contains minoxidil and poses a serious risk if ingested by young children.

The hazard

The beard growth serum is required by law to be in child-resistant packaging. The recalled bottles are not, creating a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by children.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the product immediately and contact RootStim for a free child-resistant replacement bottle.

Company contact

RootStim at 202-743-1714 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at finergraceing@gmail.com, or visit https://rootstim.com and click “Contact Us” for more information.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/

Greatale self-feeding pillows recall for infant suffocation risk

Parents should stop using Greatale self-feeding pillows sold on Amazon and request a refund.

Pillows can cause aspiration and suffocation in infants

About 1,260 pillows sold on Amazon from September 2024 through July 2025

Stop use and contact Greatale for a refund

Greatale self-feeding pillows, designed to hold bottles in place for infants, are being recalled due to the risk of suffocation and aspiration. These pillows were sold online on Amazon and should not be used.

The hazard

The pillow holds the bottle at an unsafe angle and keeps it fixed so infants cannot pull away. This design can cause milk or formula aspiration, increasing the risk of suffocation.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pillows and contact Greatale to obtain a refund.

Company contact

Email Greatale at greatale-recall@outlook.com.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/

HEZI power strips recall for electrocution hazard

Owners of HEZI brand power strips should unplug and return the product for a refund.

Power strips have ungrounded metal enclosures that can cause electrocution

About 1,320 units sold on major online retailers from May 2024 to October 2025

Consumers should stop use and request a refund

HEZI brand power strips sold on Amazon, Ebay, Kmart and Sears are recalled due to a risk of electric shock or death. The metal enclosure is not grounded and may become energized.

The hazard

The recalled power strips have a metal enclosure that lacks proper grounding. If energized, this poses a serious electrocution risk.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power strips and contact HEZI HOME for a refund.

Company contact

HEZI HOME toll-free at 602-804-6830 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email recall_hezi@163.com, or visit amazon.com/hezi and click “Product Recalls.”

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/

Morgan Lane children’s pajamas recall for burn hazard

Parents should stop using Morgan Lane Asher Pajama Sets and request a refund due to flammability risk.

Pajamas do not meet flammability standards, risking serious burns to children

About 95 pajama sets sold online from March 2024 to May 2025

Consumers should stop use and contact Morgan Lane for a refund

Morgan Lane, LLC is recalling certain children’s Asher Pajama Sets due to failure to meet mandatory flammability standards for sleepwear, posing a serious risk of burns.

The hazard

The recalled pajamas violate federal flammability standards, creating a risk of serious or fatal burns to children.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the pajamas and contact Morgan Lane for a refund.

Company contact

Email info@morgan-lane.com or visit www.morgan-lane.com and click “Recall” for more information.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/

Adams Adirondack patio chairs recall for fall and injury risk

Users of Adams RealComfort or StyleWell Adirondack patio chairs from Lowe’s or Home Depot should stop use and get a refund.

Chairs can crack and collapse, posing injury and fall hazards

About 6,100 units sold nationwide from August to October 2025

Stop using affected chairs and contact Adams Manufacturing for a refund

Adams Manufacturing Corp. is recalling select Adirondack-style patio chairs sold under Adams RealComfort and StyleWell brands due to a risk of cracking and collapse, which may cause falls or injuries.

The hazard

The recalled resin patio chairs can crack and collapse during use, creating a risk of falls and injury.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the chairs immediately and contact Adams Manufacturing to request a refund.

Company contact

Call Adams Manufacturing toll-free at 866-546-1806 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email recalls@adamsmfg.com, or visit www.adamsmfg.com/recalls for details.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/

KEAWIS crib mattress recall for infant suffocation hazard

Parents should stop using KEAWIS crib mattresses and contact Yixing Trading for a refund.

Mattresses violate crib safety standards and may cause entrapment or suffocation

About 1,500 units sold on Amazon between August 2024 and July 2025

Stop using the mattress and request a refund from Yixing Trading

KEAWIS crib mattresses sold by Yixing Trading are being recalled because they may not fit certain play yards or cribs properly, creating dangerous gaps that can cause entrapment or suffocation.

The hazard

The aftermarket mattresses may leave gaps in play yards or non-full-sized cribs, violating federal safety standards and posing a risk of deadly entrapment or suffocation.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Yixing Trading for a refund.

Company contact

Email support@keawis.com for information on receiving a refund.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/

R.X.Y bicycle helmets recall for head injury risk

Consumers should stop using R.X.Y adult bike helmets sold on Amazon and request a refund.

Helmets do not meet federal safety requirements and may not protect in a crash

About 170 units sold online from September to November 2025

Stop using the helmet and contact R.X.Y for a refund

R.X.Y is recalling certain adult bicycle helmets sold on Amazon because they do not meet impact and labeling standards. Use of these helmets may not provide adequate protection from head injuries.

The hazard

The helmets fail to comply with required impact attenuation, positional stability, labeling and certification standards, putting users at risk of serious head injuries or death in a crash.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the helmets and contact R.X.Y for a refund.

Company contact

Email RXY-recall@outlook.com or contact R.X.Y through their Amazon.com Seller Profile.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/

BBWOO baby loungers recall for suffocation and fall risk

Parents should stop using BBWOO baby loungers from Amazon and request a refund from LSY Direct.

Loungers violate infant sleep product standards, risking entrapment, suffocation and falls

About 11,900 units sold on Amazon from July 2024 to November 2025

Stop use and contact LSY Direct for a refund

BBWOO baby loungers sold by LSY Direct on Amazon are being recalled due to multiple safety hazards. The loungers do not meet federal safety standards for infant sleep products.

The hazard

The baby loungers have sides that are too low and openings that are too wide, increasing the risk of infants falling or becoming trapped. The lack of a stand also creates a fall hazard if used on elevated surfaces, creating a risk of death or serious injury.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled baby loungers immediately and contact LSY Direct for a refund.

Company contact

Email bbwoorecall@163.com for more information.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/

Energizer lantern recall due to battery overheating risk

Owners of Energizer Large Power Indicator Lanterns should stop use and request a refund.

Lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing a burn hazard

About 4,100 lanterns sold nationwide between January and November 2025

Stop using and contact Energizer for a refund

Energizer Holdings is recalling its Large Power Indicator Lanterns due to the risk of battery overheating, which can cause burns. The recall affects lanterns with model BGAAL9 and date code June 2024.

The hazard

The lithium-ion batteries inside the lanterns can overheat. At least one incident of overheating has been reported, though no injuries occurred.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the lanterns and contact Energizer for a refund.

Company contact

Call Energizer toll free at 800-383-7323 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email customersupport@energizer.com, or visit https://energizer.com/lightings/lanternrecall.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/

Liberty Trike electric tricycles warning for fall injury risk

Riders should stop using Liberty Trike electric tricycles immediately due to a tipping hazard.

Tricycles can tip over during turns, risking serious injury from falls

Sold online from October 2015 to November 2025

CPSC urges disposal and warns not to resell or give away

CPSC warns consumers to stop using Liberty Trike 16-inch and 20-inch electric tricycles due to a fall hazard. The risk is especially high when turning or riding on slopes.

The hazard

The tricycles can tip over during turns, increasing the risk of falls and serious injuries, particularly on uneven surfaces.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using and dispose of the tricycles. Do not sell or give the trikes away.

Company contact

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Warnings/2026/

Akavivo LED lights warning for battery ingestion hazard

Households should stop using Akavivo Submersible LED Lights and dispose of them immediately.

Lithium coin batteries are accessible and pose a serious ingestion hazard to children

Sold on Amazon and elsewhere between March and November 2025

CPSC urges immediate disposal and warns not to resell or give away

CPSC is alerting consumers to the dangers of Akavivo Submersible LED Lights due to easy access to lithium coin batteries, which can be swallowed by children.

The hazard

The included lithium coin batteries can be easily accessed by children, presenting a risk of battery ingestion and potentially fatal injuries.

What to do

Consumers should stop using and dispose of the LED lights immediately. Do not give away or resell the product.

Company contact

Report incidents or product defects to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Warnings/2026/

JJGoo LED lights warning for button battery ingestion risk

Consumers should dispose of JJGoo Submersible LED Lights immediately due to child safety hazards.

Button cell batteries are easily accessible and lack required warnings

About 103,000 LED lights sold on Amazon from February 2020 through November 2025

CPSC urges immediate disposal and warns not to resell or give away

JJGoo Submersible LED Lights sold online are being flagged by CPSC for violating product safety standards. The lights contain button cell batteries that are easily accessible and lack required safety warnings.

The hazard

Children can access the button cell batteries in the lights, risking ingestion and potentially serious or fatal injuries. The required safety warnings are also missing.

What to do

Consumers should stop using and dispose of these LED lights immediately. Do not sell or give them away.

Company contact

Report any incidents or product defects to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Warnings/2026/

Malinaggg Happy Baby toy sets warning for choking and strangulation hazards

SUBTITLE: Parents should stop using Malinaggg Happy Baby Musical Instrument toy sets and dispose of them.

Maracas and drumsticks pose choking hazard; drum strap can strangle children

About 30 sets sold on Walmart.com from February to October 2025

CPSC urges immediate disposal and warns not to resell or give away

CPSC is warning consumers about Malinaggg Happy Baby Musical Instrument toy sets due to risks of choking and strangulation. The sets include multiple instruments, some with small parts and straps.

The hazard

The maracas and drumsticks have spherical ends that can cause choking, and the drum strap can entangle around a child's neck, posing a strangulation risk.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using and dispose of these toy sets. Do not give away or resell the product.

Company contact

Report incidents or defects to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov or call 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Warnings/2026/

Miocololy self-feeding pillow warning for infant suffocation risk

SUBTITLE: Parents should stop using Miocololy self-feeding pillows and dispose of them immediately.

Pillows hold bottles at unsafe angles, risking suffocation and aspiration in infants

Sold on Amazon from October 2024 through November 2025

CPSC urges immediate disposal and warns not to resell or give away

CPSC is warning parents about Miocololy self-feeding pillows, which can lead to suffocation and aspiration in infants. The product holds bottles in a fixed, unsafe position.

The hazard

The pillows keep bottles at an unsafe angle, preventing infants from pulling away and increasing the risk of suffocation and milk aspiration.

What to do

Consumers should stop using and dispose of these pillows immediately. Do not give away or resell the product.

Company contact

Report incidents or defects to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov or call 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Warnings/2026/

Ourkiss self-feeding pillow warning for infant suffocation risk

Families should immediately stop using Ourkiss self-feeding pillows and dispose of them.

Pillows keep bottles fixed, risking suffocation and aspiration for infants

Sold on Amazon from June 2024 to July 2025

CPSC urges consumers to dispose of these pillows and avoid resale

CPSC warns that Ourkiss self-feeding pillows create a suffocation risk for infants by holding bottles in a fixed, unsafe position.

The hazard

The pillow keeps bottles at an unsafe angle, preventing infants from pulling away, which can lead to aspiration of milk or formula and suffocation.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using and dispose of the pillows. Do not give away or resell these hazardous products.

Company contact

Report incidents or product defects to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Warnings/2026/

Yiiektily self-feeding pillow warning for infant suffocation risk

Parents should dispose of Yiiektily self-feeding pillows sold on Amazon to prevent infant harm.

Pillows pose suffocation and aspiration risk by fixing bottles in place

Sold by Yiiektily on Amazon from April 2024 to July 2025

CPSC urges immediate disposal and not to resell or give away

Yiiektily self-feeding pillows are being flagged by CPSC for potential suffocation and aspiration hazards. The pillows hold bottles at angles that are unsafe for infants.

The hazard

The design fixes bottles in front of the infant's face at an unsafe angle, increasing the risk of suffocation and aspiration.

What to do

Consumers should dispose of the pillows immediately and avoid selling or giving them away.

Company contact

Report incidents or product defects to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Warnings/2026/