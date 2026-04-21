FDA alert: ‘Good Brain Tonic’ recalled nationwide over botulism risk

Liquid Blenz Corp. has recalled all lots of its “Good Brain Tonic” due to a potential botulism risk.

The product was sold nationwide in stores and online in 16 oz. and 32 oz. bottles.

No illnesses have been reported, but consumers are urged not to consume the product and to return it for a refund.

Liquid Blenz Corp. is recalling its “Good Brain Tonic” dietary beverage nationwide after federal officials warned it may pose a serious health risk.

According to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recall notice, the Rockville Centre, New York–based company is pulling all codes of the product because of the potential presence of Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium that can cause botulism, a rare but potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

The affected product was distributed across the United States through retail stores and online sales. It comes in 16-ounce and 32-ounce amber bottles with plastic caps, with UPC codes 860010984468 and 860010984475, respectively.

Botulism is a severe illness that can lead to symptoms such as weakness, dizziness, double vision, and difficulty speaking or swallowing. In more serious cases, it can cause breathing problems, muscle paralysis, and even death if untreated. Health officials warn that anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

The potential contamination was identified through testing conducted by the Cornell Food Venture Center and confirmed by inspectors from the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.

What to do

Despite the risk, the company said no illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who purchased the product are advised not to consume it and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. The company has also provided a customer contact number for questions related to the recall.

The FDA said the recall is being conducted as a precaution to protect public health while the source of the potential contamination is addressed.