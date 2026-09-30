Consumers are finding creative ways to cut the cost of dining out

Two-thirds of consumers say they’re spending less at restaurants than they did a year ago, according to a new Popmenu survey.

Diners are trimming bills by drinking water, picking up takeout instead of using delivery, using rewards and ordering appetizers instead of entrées.

Planning ahead — checking specials, joining loyalty programs and choosing lunch or happy hour instead of dinner — can produce additional savings.

As food costs have risen, so have menu prices. Eating out hasn't disappeared from Americans' budgets, but consumers appear to be getting much more strategic about how they do it.

A new study from restaurant technology company Popmenu found that consumers currently spend an average of $100 a week at restaurants. That's up from $90 in February, but still below the $115 reported in June 2025. Two-thirds of consumers surveyed said they're spending less at restaurants than they did a year ago.

Rather than giving up restaurants altogether, many diners are finding ways to shrink the check. Some of their tips may allow more nights out while staying on a budget.

"Around 30% of monthly food budgets go to restaurants today, down from a high of 40% in 2022," said Brendan Sweeney, CEO and Co-founder of Popmenu. "What that tells us is consumers are spending intentionally, not reluctantly. Restaurants have pushed menu prices about as far as they can go. Consumers are looking for value and incentives to come back. They're also looking for the whole experience to be easy, and that starts with the restaurant's digital storefront."

Ways to save

Popmenu found that 52% drink water rather than buying another beverage, while 50% pick up restaurant orders more often instead of having them delivered. Nearly half — 48% — use coupons or rewards points, and 47% are choosing less expensive restaurants.

Other strategies are a little more creative. Twenty-nine percent said they sometimes order an appetizer instead of a full meal, 28% are buying less alcohol and 16% have ordered a children's meal for an adult.

Taken together, the findings suggest consumers don't necessarily have to stop dining out to reduce restaurant spending. Here are some ways to make the dollars go further.

Skip the drink

This may be one of the easiest savings because beverages can quickly increase the check. Ordering tap water instead of a soda, iced tea, cocktail or glass of wine eliminates an expense without reducing the amount of food on the table.

Alcohol can make an especially large difference when several people are dining together. Popmenu's finding that 28% of consumers are cutting back on alcohol purchases suggests diners are already identifying it as an optional expense.

Pick it up yourself

Delivery can be convenient, but convenience often comes with extra costs. In addition to delivery and service fees, menu prices on third-party platforms may be higher than restaurant prices. A 2026 Federal Register notice cited reports indicating restaurant meal prices on delivery platforms can be more than 20% higher than prices at the restaurant, even before additional fees are considered.

Popmenu found that 94% of consumers would rather order through a restaurant's own website than a third-party service, where fees tend to be higher.

Before placing an order, compare the final delivered price with the cost of ordering directly from the restaurant and picking it up.

Don't automatically order an entrée

An appetizer may contain enough food for a light meal and cost considerably less than a full entrée. That's apparently becoming a mainstream strategy: nearly three in 10 consumers surveyed by Popmenu said they're doing it.

Another option is splitting a large entrée. Some restaurants charge a sharing fee, so check first. If the portions are large enough, taking half of an entrée home for another meal can also effectively reduce the cost per serving.

Restaurant apps and loyalty programs increasingly serve as gateways to discounts, free items and special promotions.

Popmenu found that 48% of consumers are already using coupons or rewards points to keep restaurant costs down. Forty-six percent said they're more likely to choose restaurants offering loyalty programs, while 79% said they'd be willing to download a restaurant's app.

The National Restaurant Association has also found that discounts and value promotions play an important role in restaurant choices, with 70% of full-service restaurant customers saying a discount or value promotion is important when deciding where to eat.