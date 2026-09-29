79% of young adults say staying healthy is straining their finances

79% of young adults say the cost of staying healthy has left them financially stretched

21% have cut back on saving or investing to afford wellness expenses

Experts recommend separating evidence-based preventive care from elective wellness and longevity products

For many young adults, staying healthy can come with a surprisingly high price tag. Healthier groceries, gym memberships, supplements, and newer wellness treatments can all add to the monthly budget — and new research suggests some people are making financial sacrifices to keep up.

A survey of 1,010 Americans ages 18 to 40 found that 79% say the cost of being healthy has left them financially stretched. That includes cutting back on saving or investing and, for some, paying out of pocket for more expensive preventive health and longevity options.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Kate Placzek, Ph.D., Medical Editor at Mesothelioma.com, who explained the impact health and wellness can have on consumers’ finances.

How the survey was conducted

Mesothelioma.com surveyed 1,010 Americans ages 18 to 40 in 2026 to learn more about how younger adults are spending money on preventive health and whether they view those expenses as an investment or a luxury.

The group had an average age of 31, with women making up 50% of respondents and men 49%. Gen Z accounted for 38% of the participants, while millennials made up 62%.

Key findings

The survey found that 85% of young adults have paid more for everyday products they believe will protect their future health, while 79% said the cost of staying healthy has left them financially stretched. That pressure is affecting other areas of their finances, too: 21% said they've cut back on saving or investing to pay for wellness expenses.

At the same time, many respondents said they're willing to spend more now to potentially avoid larger medical bills later. Nearly 4 in 5 (78%) said they'd rather pay for prevention now than risk higher treatment costs in the future, although just 22% believe preventive health spending actually saves them money. More than half (56%) spend $50 or less per month on preventive health, while 20% spend more than $100.

Is it an investment?

The survey found that 78% of respondents view health and wellness spending as an investment, yet only 22% believe it actually saves them money.

“The word ‘investment’ does not necessarily mean that someone expects a financial return,” Dr. Placzek said. “A person may view spending on their health as worthwhile because they believe it supports their well-being, reduces future health risks, or gives them a greater sense of control over their health.

“It is also important to recognize that the survey groups together a wide range of products and services under the umbrella of prevention. Some are established forms of preventive care, while others are elective wellness or longevity services with varying levels of evidence. Their potential health value and cost-effectiveness cannot be assumed to be the same.”

Making financially-smart decisions

For those looking to balance health goals without jeopardizing their health, Dr. Placzek has some advice.

“From a health perspective, a useful first step is to separate recommended preventive medical care from elective wellness products and services,” she said. “Patients can discuss screening, medications, supplements, or other interventions with an appropriate healthcare professional to understand which options are supported by evidence and relevant to their individual health needs.

“Health-related spending should also be evaluated based on the specific product or service rather than assuming that everything marketed as preventive, wellness, or longevity provides the same level of benefit.”