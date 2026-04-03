Consumer product safety recall roundup for April 03, 2026

This roundup covers recent recalls and safety warnings from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). If you own any of the products below, follow the “What to do” steps right away.

Christmas light-up rings recalled for accessible batteries

Coluans Christmas Light-Up Rings sold on Amazon are being recalled because children can access button cell batteries, creating a potentially deadly ingestion hazard.

Specific hazard: Button cell batteries can be easily accessed; swallowed batteries can cause internal chemical burns and death.

Button cell batteries can be easily accessed; swallowed batteries can cause internal chemical burns and death. Scope/stats: About 3,540 units sold on Amazon.com (Aug. 2025–Dec. 2025) for $15–$20.

About 3,540 units sold on Amazon.com (Aug. 2025–Dec. 2025) for $15–$20. Immediate action: Keep away from children, stop using immediately, remove and properly dispose of the batteries, and request a refund.

Dongguan Oukatuo Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., dba BUDI Official, of China, is recalling Coluans Christmas Light-Up Rings Party Favors, model SJP-50. The light-up Santa, Christmas tree, gingerbread and other holiday-shaped rings contain three preinstalled button cell batteries that are visible through the inner clear casing. The rings are being recalled because the battery compartment can be accessed by children, violating a mandatory toy safety standard.

The hazard

The rings’ battery compartment allows easy access to button cell batteries. If a child swallows a button cell or coin battery, it can cause severe internal chemical burns in as little as two hours, leading to serious injury or death. No incidents or injuries have been reported, according to CPSC.

What to do

Consumers should take the recalled light-up rings away from children, stop using them immediately, and remove and properly dispose of the batteries. To receive a full refund, consumers will be asked to throw away the light-up rings and email a photo of the disposed product.

Company contact

Email Budi Official at BUDIrecall@outlook.com.

Source

ELENKER bed rails recalled for entrapment risk

ELENKER portable adult bed rails sold on Amazon are being recalled because users can become entrapped, creating an asphyxiation hazard.

Specific hazard: Entrapment within the rail or between the rail and mattress can lead to asphyxiation; required warning labels are missing.

Entrapment within the rail or between the rail and mattress can lead to asphyxiation; required warning labels are missing. Scope/stats: About 30 units sold on Amazon.com (Aug. 2023–Feb. 2026) for about $80.

About 30 units sold on Amazon.com (Aug. 2023–Feb. 2026) for about $80. Immediate action: Stop using immediately and contact the firm for a full refund, then dispose as instructed.

Fuzhou Shiahaha Cultural Industry Development Co., Ltd., of China, is recalling three sizes of ELENKER-branded collapsible, portable adult bed rails sold in silver with a strap. The recall covers models HFK-5115 (SKU K90002C1), HFK-5116 (SKU K90001C1), and HFK-5124 (SKU K90003C1), with the SKU printed on the packaging. CPSC says the rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails due to entrapment and labeling issues.

The hazard

When attached to a bed, users can become trapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and a risk of death by asphyxiation. CPSC also notes the bed rails do not bear required hazard warning labels. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and contact Fuzhou Shiahaha Cultural Industry Development for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALL” on the bed rails with a permanent marker and then dispose of the product in accordance with state and local disposal procedures.

Company contact

Call 800-513-5727 (9 a.m.–5 p.m. PT, Monday–Friday) or email ELENKERproductrecall@outlook.com.

Source

Sangohe expands bed-rail recall over entrapment hazard

Sangohe is reannouncing and expanding its recall of adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped, risking asphyxiation.

Specific hazard: Entrapment within the rail or between the rail and mattress can cause asphyxiation; required warnings are missing.

Entrapment within the rail or between the rail and mattress can cause asphyxiation; required warnings are missing. Scope/stats: About 36,500 bed rails (expanding a prior recall of about 26,200) sold on Amazon.com (Aug. 2023–Feb. 2026) for $90–$110.

About 36,500 bed rails (expanding a prior recall of about 26,200) sold on Amazon.com (Aug. 2023–Feb. 2026) for $90–$110. Immediate action: Stop using immediately and request a full refund after destroying and documenting the product as instructed.

Zhongshan KDB Health Solutions Co., Ltd., of China, is reannouncing and expanding a recall of Sangohe-branded adult portable bed rails, models 504E and 504Q. The black bed rails have the model number on the outer box, on a label/sticker on the rail, and on the first page of the instruction manual. The recall expansion follows concerns that the products violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails due to entrapment hazards and missing warning labels.

The hazard

CPSC says users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. The bed rails also lack required warning labels. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact Sangohe for a full refund. To obtain the refund, consumers should destroy the bed rails by cutting the handrails’ foam padding and writing “RECALLED” on the upper and lower rails with a permanent marker, then take a photo and email it to the company.

Company contact

Email SGHproductrecall@163.com, or visit https://www.kdbhealth.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page or go to https://www.kdbhealth.com/Recall.

Source

Tuymec minoxidil spray bottles recalled for child poisoning risk

Tuymec Minoxidil Hair Growth Spray Bottles sold on Amazon are being recalled because the packaging is not child-resistant as required for minoxidil products.

Specific hazard: Non-child-resistant packaging for minoxidil can lead to serious poisoning if swallowed by young children.

Non-child-resistant packaging for minoxidil can lead to serious poisoning if swallowed by young children. Scope/stats: About 6,200 kits sold on Amazon.com (June 2025–Aug. 2025) for about $24.

About 6,200 kits sold on Amazon.com (June 2025–Aug. 2025) for about $24. Immediate action: Store out of children’s reach and request a free child-resistant replacement bottle to transfer the contents.

DrHealBeauty is recalling Tuymec Minoxidil Hair Growth Kit spray bottles sold online because the minoxidil product is packaged in bottles that are not child-resistant, in violation of the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The kits include two black spray bottles labeled “Tuymec Minoxidil Hair Hair Growth,” “Advanced Formula,” and “5% Minoxidil with BIOTIN,” packaged in black cartons with “Drug Facts” on the back.

The hazard

Minoxidil must be sold in child-resistant packaging. If a young child swallows the contents from non-compliant packaging, it can result in serious injury or death from poisoning. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled serum bottles out of sight and reach of children. Contact DrHealBeauty to receive a free empty replacement bottle with a child-resistant closure, then transfer the recalled bottle’s contents into the replacement bottle as directed.

Company contact

Call DrHealBeauty collect at 209-886-4335 (9 a.m.–5 p.m. ET, Monday–Friday), email drhealbeauty@gmail.com, or visit drhealbeauty.com and click “Recall Details” at the top of the page.

Source

Halloween light-up rings recalled for button battery access

Gavoyeat Halloween Light-Up Rings sold on Amazon are being recalled because children can access button cell batteries, risking severe internal burns if swallowed.

Specific hazard: Easily accessible button cell batteries can be swallowed, causing internal chemical burns and death.

Easily accessible button cell batteries can be swallowed, causing internal chemical burns and death. Scope/stats: About 800 units sold on Amazon.com (June 2025–Jan. 2026) for about $15.

About 800 units sold on Amazon.com (June 2025–Jan. 2026) for about $15. Immediate action: Stop use, keep away from children, remove and dispose of batteries properly, and request a refund with photo proof.

Shenzhen Weichaoda Technology Co., Ltd., dba CSZWEICD, of China, is recalling Gavoyeat Halloween Light-Up Rings Party Favors, model number 43398-68657, sold online. The package includes 50 multi-colored light-up rings (with “Holiday Party Favors LED Light Up Ring” printed on the back) and three preinstalled button cell batteries in each ring that are visible through the inner clear casing. CPSC says the products violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because children can access the batteries.

The hazard

Because the battery compartment can be easily accessed, children could remove and swallow a button cell or coin battery. Ingestion can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should take the recalled rings away from children, stop using them immediately, and remove and properly dispose of the batteries. For a refund, consumers will be instructed to throw away the rings and send a photo of the disposed product to the firm.

Company contact

Email CSZWEICD at recalledgavoyeat@yeah.net.

Source

TecFlox minoxidil bottles recalled for non-child-resistant packaging

TecFlox hair and beard growth serum bottles are being recalled because minoxidil packaging is not child-resistant, increasing poisoning risk to young children.

Specific hazard: Minoxidil in non-child-resistant bottles can be swallowed by children, causing serious injury or death.

Minoxidil in non-child-resistant bottles can be swallowed by children, causing serious injury or death. Scope/stats: About 900 units sold on Amazon.com in Oct. 2025 for about $30.

About 900 units sold on Amazon.com in Oct. 2025 for about $30. Immediate action: Secure the product away from children and request free replacement bottles; disposal/photo proof is required.

Jichehui Electronics Co. Ltd., dba Tecflox, of China, is recalling TecFlox Minoxidil Topical Solution bottles because the packaging is not child-resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The product was sold in four-bottle packs in white plastic bottles with a white nozzle; “TecFlox Minoxidil Topical Solution” appears on the label and “MFD 2025.8.25” is on the underside.

The hazard

Minoxidil products must be sold in child-resistant packaging. If young children gain access and swallow the contents, poisoning can cause serious injury or death. No incidents or injuries have been reported, according to CPSC.

What to do

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled serum bottles out of sight and reach of children and contact TECFLOX to receive free replacement serum bottles with shipping included. Only bottles with serum remaining will be replaced. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the contents and email a photo of the bottles in the trash showing the manufacture date.

Company contact

Email TecFloxrecall@outlook.com.

Source

T400 battery chargers recalled after fires and explosions

HTRC and Haisito model T400 battery chargers are being recalled because they can ignite or cause a connected battery to ignite, with dozens of fire reports.

Specific hazard: Chargers can ignite or cause connected batteries to ignite, creating a fire and explosion hazard.

Chargers can ignite or cause connected batteries to ignite, creating a fire and explosion hazard. Scope/stats: About 4,800 chargers sold on multiple sites (Mar. 2019–Mar. 2026) for about $130; 33 fire/explosion reports and $224,000 in property damage reported.

About 4,800 chargers sold on multiple sites (Mar. 2019–Mar. 2026) for about $130; 33 fire/explosion reports and $224,000 in property damage reported. Immediate action: Stop using immediately and request a prepaid return package for a full refund.

Huizhou Haitan Technology Co., Ltd., of China, is recalling model T400 battery chargers sold under the brand names “HTRC” and “Haisito.” The chargers are black with a touch screen, with “T400” printed on the front; some have “HTRC” printed on the front, while others do not show a brand name. The recall covers units sold on AliExpress.us, Amazon.com, Banggood.com, eBay.com, and Pyrodrone.com.

The hazard

CPSC says the chargers can ignite or cause a connected battery to ignite, posing a fire hazard and risk of serious injury or death. The firm has received 33 reports of fires and explosions, including three reports of burn and smoke inhalation injuries and 12 property-damage reports totaling $224,000.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and contact Huizhou Haitan Technology for instructions. Consumers will be instructed to request a prelabeled and prepaid return package so they can send the chargers back to the firm for disposal and receive a full refund.

Company contact

Call 327 208-2365 (5 p.m.–2 a.m. ET, Monday–Friday), email hasaki57620@outlook.com, or visit www.ht-rc.com/recalls.asp or www.ht-rc.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page.

Source

Costco canopy beds recalled after beam collapses

Samson International is recalling Bellevue and Oaklynn canopy bed frames sold on Costco.com after reports that canopy beams can collapse and strike consumers.

Specific hazard: Canopy beams can collapse (especially when the bed is moved), posing impact and injury hazards.

Canopy beams can collapse (especially when the bed is moved), posing impact and injury hazards. Scope/stats: About 5,600 units sold in the U.S. (plus about 516 in Canada); five collapse reports and four contusion injuries reported.

About 5,600 units sold in the U.S. (plus about 516 in Canada); five collapse reports and four contusion injuries reported. Immediate action: Do not move the bed and request a free repair/installation kit from Samson International.

Samson International, of High Point, North Carolina, is recalling Universal Broadmoor-branded Bellevue and Oaklynn canopy bed frames sold in king and queen sizes. The affected model numbers are M24109230 and M24109240 (Bellevue Queen and King) and M24107230 and M24107240 (Oaklynn Queen and King), printed on the manufacturing label inside the bed frame on the right-hand side when viewed from the foot of the bed. The recall follows reports that canopy beams can collapse.

The hazard

The canopy beams can collapse primarily when the bed is moved, creating an impact hazard. Samson International has received five reports of canopy collapse, including five reports of consumers being struck by a canopy beam; four of those reports involved shoulder and head contusion injuries.

What to do

Consumers should not move the recalled bed frames and should contact Samson International immediately to obtain a free repair and installation kit. The kit includes four metal brackets and mounting hardware.

Company contact

Call 800-357-0701 (8 a.m.–5 p.m. ET, Monday–Friday), visit www.samsoninternational.com and click “important recall information,” view http://www.samsoninternational.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Oaklynn-BellevueCanopy.pdf, or email samson@rsvpcomm.com.

Source

Spiral tower toy recalled over small-ball choking hazard

Beestech spiral tower toys are being recalled because they include small balls and are intended for children under 3, violating the federal small ball ban.

Specific hazard: Small balls pose a deadly choking hazard for children under three.

Small balls pose a deadly choking hazard for children under three. Scope/stats: About 200 sets sold on Amazon.com (Nov. 2025–Dec. 2025) for about $15.

About 200 sets sold on Amazon.com (Nov. 2025–Dec. 2025) for about $15. Immediate action: Take the toy away from children and request a full refund with photo proof.

Dongguan Qicaifeng Trading Co., Ltd., dba Beestech, is recalling Beestech spiral children’s tower toys sold online. The toy has five multicolored levels and a basketball hoop with a character’s face at the top, and it comes with six plastic balls. CPSC says the product violates the mandatory toy standard because it contains small balls while being intended for children under 3.

The hazard

The small plastic balls can obstruct a young child’s airway, creating a choking hazard. CPSC says the product violates the federal small ball ban for toys intended for children under three years of age. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should take the toys away from children immediately and contact Beestech for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “Recalled” on the toy with a permanent marker and email a photo of the marked toy, then dispose of the product.

Company contact

Email beestechballtowerrecall@hotmail.com.

Source

Ocun carabiners recalled after gate malfunction reports

OCUN NA is recalling Condor HMS Triple Carabiners because the gate may not close automatically, increasing the risk of a potentially fatal fall.

Specific hazard: Gate can malfunction and not close automatically, posing a serious fall hazard.

Gate can malfunction and not close automatically, posing a serious fall hazard. Scope/stats: About 295 units sold in the U.S. (plus about nine in Canada) from Feb. 2025–Feb. 2026 for $23–$60.

About 295 units sold in the U.S. (plus about nine in Canada) from Feb. 2025–Feb. 2026 for $23–$60. Immediate action: Stop using immediately and request a free replacement using the firm’s recall process.

OCUN NA LLC is recalling Ocun Condor HMS Triple Carabiners sold in dark grey and blue. The carabiners have an independent internal wire gate for belaying and rappelling and a triple locking action gate. The recall covers batch numbers 24003xx, 24004xx, 24010xx, 24023xx, 24024xx, 24025xx, 25005xx, 25006xx.

The hazard

CPSC says the carabiner’s gate can malfunction so it does not close automatically and instead must be closed manually. A gate that doesn’t close as designed can increase the likelihood of a system failure and a serious fall, potentially causing severe injury or death. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled carabiner immediately and contact OCUN NA for a free replacement. Consumers will be asked to complete a recall form, email it to the firm, and follow instructions to obtain a prepaid return shipping label and return the recalled product.

Company contact

Email recall@ocun.com or visit https://www.ocun.com/service/recalls or www.ocun.com and click on “Services” then “Recalls”.

Source

CPSC warns: Stop using KVRFLTF bed rails

CPSC is urging consumers to stop using KVRFLTF adult bed rails immediately due to entrapment and asphyxiation hazards.

Specific hazard: Users can become entrapped within the rail or between the rail and mattress, risking asphyxiation.

Users can become entrapped within the rail or between the rail and mattress, risking asphyxiation. Scope/stats: Sold online on Amazon.com (Aug. 2023–Feb. 2026) for about $60; may have been sold on other websites.

Sold online on Amazon.com (Aug. 2023–Feb. 2026) for about $60; may have been sold on other websites. Immediate action: Stop using immediately and dispose of the bed rails; do not resell or give them away.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a stop-use warning for KVRFLTF bed rails sold for use on adult beds. The foldable rails measure about 31.5 inches wide by 40 inches high and have black metal tubing, black foam handle grips, support legs, and a fabric pouch; “Model: HC030” is printed on the packaging. CPSC says the product violates the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails.

The hazard

When attached to a bed, a user can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress. Entrapment can lead to asphyxiation and death, especially for older adults or people with limited mobility.

What to do

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the bed rails immediately and dispose of them. Do not sell or give away these hazardous adult portable bed rails. If you experienced a safety incident with this product, report it to CPSC on SaferProducts.gov.

Company contact

No direct company contact information was provided in the warning. Consumers can report incidents to CPSC at SaferProducts.gov.

Source

CPSC warns: Grill tables can amputate fingertips

CPSC is urging consumers to stop using Apromise Portable Outdoor Grill Tables after reports of fingertip amputations when the tables fold or collapse.

Specific hazard: Folding/collapsing mechanism can crush hands and amputate fingertips.

Folding/collapsing mechanism can crush hands and amputate fingertips. Scope/stats: Apromise Portable Outdoor Grill Tables, model GCNJ2401B, sold on Amazon.com and on eBay.

Apromise Portable Outdoor Grill Tables, model GCNJ2401B, sold on Amazon.com and on eBay. Immediate action: Stop using immediately and dispose of the table; do not resell or give it away.

CPSC issued a stop-use warning for Apromise Portable Outdoor Grill Tables, model GCNJ2401B. The steel tables include an opening for tabletop grills and feature wheels on one side, a side shelf, a paper towel holder, and hooks for grilling accessories. The agency says the tables can fold or collapse in a way that can severely injure fingers.

The hazard

CPSC says the grill tables can fold or collapse, posing crushing injuries and a risk of fingertip amputation. The warning notes that multiple fingertip amputations have been reported.

What to do

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the grill tables immediately and dispose of them. Do not sell or give away these hazardous products. Report any incidents involving injury or product defects to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Company contact

No direct company contact information was provided in the warning. Consumers can report incidents to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Source

CPSC warns: “Relaxing Baby” swim floats drowning risk

CPSC is urging consumers to stop using “Relaxing Baby” swim floats after the agency said the floats can flip or submerge children; one child death was reported.

Specific hazard: Float can flip over and/or submerge a child underwater, posing a drowning hazard.

Float can flip over and/or submerge a child underwater, posing a drowning hazard. Scope/stats: Blue and green inflatable floats for ages 3–36 months sold on Amazon.com and listed on other websites, including ebay.com.

Blue and green inflatable floats for ages 3–36 months sold on Amazon.com and listed on other websites, including ebay.com. Immediate action: Deflate/puncture to prevent reuse and dispose of the float immediately.

CPSC issued a stop-use warning for “Relaxing Baby” swim floats, blue and green inflatable floats intended for infants and toddlers ages 3–36 months. Children sit in a center seat and are secured with a buckle; some models include a detachable rear float. The agency warns the products can place a child underwater.

The hazard

The swim floats can flip over and/or submerge the occupant underwater, which can lead to drowning. CPSC says one child death has been reported, underscoring the urgency of removing these products from use.

What to do

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the swim floats immediately. To prevent reuse, puncture the plastic anywhere the float can inflate and dispose of it. Do not sell or give away these hazardous swim floats. Report incidents to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Company contact

No direct company contact information was provided in the warning. Consumers can report incidents to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Source

CPSC warns: Vlaseo pressure washers shock hazard

CPSC is urging consumers to stop using Vlaseo pressure washers because the units lack GFCI protection, increasing shock and electrocution risk.