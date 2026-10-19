BJ’s kicks off Black Friday deals early on October 23

BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Early Black Friday sale begins October 23, with deals available both in stores and online.

Members can save up to 40% on select electronics, 30% on select home and kitchen products, and 20% on select toys.

Additional perks include an extra 10% off toy purchases with a coupon, free shipping on select items, and convenient shopping options.

Black Friday shopping is getting an early start this year at BJ’s Wholesale Club. The retailer announced that its Early Black Friday event will begin October 23, giving members a chance to shop for holiday gifts and household items before the traditional late-November shopping rush.

The sale will feature discounts across several categories, including toys, televisions, electronics, and home and kitchen products. Shoppers can browse deals at BJ’s warehouse clubs or shop online, making it possible to start checking gifts off their lists without waiting until Thanksgiving weekend.

“For 42 years, BJ’s has been offering members unbeatable savings on gifts for everyone on their holiday shopping list,” Stephanie Reibling, Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club, said in a news release.

“Our Early Black Friday event is the perfect opportunity for families to get ahead of the holiday rush and save even more. We’re excited to kick off the shopping season with assortment and value we know our members will love.”

What shoppers can expect from the sale

The Early Black Friday event includes several discounts on items that could appeal to holiday shoppers.

Members can get up to 20% off select toys, along with an additional 10% off their entire toy purchase when using a coupon. Exclusions apply, and free shipping is also available. Featured products include the Elf on the Shelf Santa’s Snuggler Bundle, Tytan Magnetic Tiles, and Hot Wheels R/C Let’s Race Snake.

For shoppers considering bigger gifts, BJ’s is offering up to 40% off select TVs and electronics, plus free delivery on eligible items. Featured products include a Samsung 85-inch U8000HD Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV, Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones, and a Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop.

Home and kitchen products will also be part of the promotion, with up to 30% off select items and free shipping. Examples include a Frigidaire touchscreen nugget ice maker, a Cuisinart Smart Stick immersion blender, and a Dyson V10 Konical cordless stick vacuum.

Members shopping online can also use curbside pickup, same-day delivery where available, and shipping. In stores, the BJ’s mobile app offers ExpressPay, which lets shoppers scan items as they go and skip the checkout line.

What this means for consumers

For BJ’s members, the early sale offers an opportunity to spread out holiday shopping instead of leaving every purchase until November. Shoppers looking for toys, electronics, or kitchen appliances may find it worthwhile to compare the advertised discounts with their budgets and shopping lists.

Still, the maximum advertised savings apply to select products, not necessarily every item in a category. Toy shoppers will also need to check the coupon requirements and exclusions before counting on the additional discount.

The sale begins October 23 both in-club and online at BJs.com/BlackFriday. Members who have specific gifts in mind can check the available offers before heading to a store or placing an order.