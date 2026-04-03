Battery chargers recalled after multiple reports of fire and explosions

Fire hazard: Affected chargers can ignite or cause connected batteries to catch fire, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

Nationwide recall: The recall affects HTRC and Haisito T400 battery chargers sold online in the U.S.

Consumer action urged: Owners are told to stop using the chargers immediately and seek a refund.

Federal safety regulators have announced a recall of nearly 5,000 HTRC and Haisito T400 battery chargers after determining the products pose a serious fire hazard that could lead to injuries or death.

The recall, reported by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), involves battery chargers manufactured by Huizhou Haitan Technology. According to the agency, the chargers can overheat, ignite, or cause attached lithium-ion batteries to catch fire, creating a significant danger for consumers.

The products were sold primarily through online marketplaces and are commonly used for charging rechargeable batteries, including those found in hobby equipment and consumer electronics.

Reports of fires and damage

Regulators have linked the recall to multiple reports of fires and other thermal incidents involving similar HTRC chargers. These incidents have resulted in property damage and at least one reported injury, underscoring the severity of the hazard.

Lithium-ion battery fires are particularly dangerous because they can spread rapidly and are difficult to extinguish, making faulty charging equipment a major safety concern.

What to do

The CPSC is urging consumers to immediately stop using the recalled chargers and unplug them. Owners should contact the manufacturer to receive instructions on how to obtain a refund.

Consumers may be asked to provide proof that the product has been disposed of before receiving compensation.

The recall comes amid increasing regulatory attention on lithium-ion battery safety, as more consumer products rely on rechargeable power sources. Faulty chargers, in particular, have been identified as a common source of overheating and fire incidents.

Safety regulators say consumers should only use chargers that are certified by recognized safety organizations and follow manufacturer guidelines when charging batteries.

The CPSC continues to monitor reports of hazardous products and encourages consumers to report unsafe items through its public database.