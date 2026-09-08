Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of September 07

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.