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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of September 07

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs - A gray Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV parked on a dirt road in a mountainous area.

Chrysler, Forest River, and Light Boy are part of this week's recall roundup

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

PACCAR Incorporated — NHTSA Recall ID 26V567000

Issue: Delayed Brake Timing/FMVSS 121

MakeModelModel Years
PETERBILT5482027

Forest River Bus, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V565000

Issue: Wheelchair Lift May Inadvertently Move

MakeModelModel Years
FOREST RIVER BUSSTARCRAFT ALLSTAR2025
MOBILITY TRANSSAFETBUS2024
FOREST RIVER BUSGLAVAL UNIVERSAL2024
FOREST RIVER BUSSENATOR II2025

Light Boy America,Inc — NHTSA Recall ID 26V564000

Issue: Light Tower May Detach During Towing

MakeModelModel Years
LIGHT BOYGBX12SK2020

Forest River, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V563000

Issue: Incorrectly Installed Furnace May Leak Carbon Monoxide

MakeModelModel Years
FOREST RIVERVIBE2027

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) — NHTSA Recall ID 26V562000

Issue: Rear Coil Springs May Detach

MakeModelModel Years
JEEPGRAND CHEROKEE L2021–2023
JEEPGRAND CHEROKEE 4XE2022–2023
JEEPGRAND CHEROKEE2022–2023

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) — NHTSA Recall ID 26V561000

Issue: Loss of Electronic Stability Control/FMVSS 126

MakeModelModel Years
CHRYSLERVOYAGER2025–2026
CHRYSLERPACIFICA PLUG-IN HYBRID2026
CHRYSLERPACIFICA2025–2026

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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