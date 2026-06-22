Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of June 22

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup
Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.
Storyteller Overland — NHTSA Recall ID 26V392000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|STORYTELLER OVERLAND
|GXV HILT
|2024–2026
Wabash National Corporation — NHTSA Recall ID 26V391000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|WABASH
|VAN TRAILER
|2027
Forest River, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V390000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|FOREST RIVER
|XLR TOYHAULER
|2023–2024
Check your vehicle for recalls
To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.
If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.
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