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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of June 22

Storyteller Overland, Wabash Trailer, and Forest River are part of this week's recall roundup

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Storyteller Overland — NHTSA Recall ID 26V392000

Issue: Alternator Pulley Failure May Cause Power Brakes and Power Steering Loss

MakeModelModel Years
STORYTELLER OVERLANDGXV HILT2024–2026

Wabash National Corporation — NHTSA Recall ID 26V391000

Issue: Insufficient Rear Impact Protection/FMVSS 223

MakeModelModel Years
WABASHVAN TRAILER2027

Forest River, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V390000

Issue: Incorrect GVWR on Certification Label/FMVSS 120

MakeModelModel Years
FOREST RIVERXLR TOYHAULER2023–2024

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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