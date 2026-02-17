For Businesses
Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of Feb. 16

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay updated on the latest vehicle recalls from NHTSA, ensuring your safety with free repairs for affected models.

Nova Bus, Volvo, and Daimler Trucks are part of this week's recall

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Daimler Trucks North America, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V079000

Issue: Improper Battery Connection May Cause Fire

MakeModelModel Years
WESTERN STAR47X2021–2027
WESTERN STAR49X2020–2027

Nova Bus (US) Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V077000

Issue: Mounting Rails May Crack and Cause Seat to Fall

MakeModelModel Years
NOVA BUSLFS ARTIC2019–2020
NOVA BUSLFS2013–2019

Volvo Trucks North America — NHTSA Recall ID 26V076000

Issue: Rollaway Risk from Inadequate Parking Brake Force

MakeModelModel Years
VOLVOVNL (4)2024–2027

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an un-repaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

Stay informed

