Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of Feb. 16

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup
Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.
Daimler Trucks North America, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V079000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|WESTERN STAR
|47X
|2021–2027
|WESTERN STAR
|49X
|2020–2027
Nova Bus (US) Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V077000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|NOVA BUS
|LFS ARTIC
|2019–2020
|NOVA BUS
|LFS
|2013–2019
Volvo Trucks North America — NHTSA Recall ID 26V076000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|VOLVO
|VNL (4)
|2024–2027
Check your vehicle for recalls
To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.
If your vehicle has an un-repaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.