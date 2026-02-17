Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of Feb. 16

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Daimler Trucks North America, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V079000 Make Model Model Years WESTERN STAR 47X 2021–2027 WESTERN STAR 49X 2020–2027

Nova Bus (US) Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V077000 Make Model Model Years NOVA BUS LFS ARTIC 2019–2020 NOVA BUS LFS 2013–2019

Volvo Trucks North America — NHTSA Recall ID 26V076000 Make Model Model Years VOLVO VNL (4) 2024–2027