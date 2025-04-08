Are Americans losing interest in electric cars?

Key Points:

Interest in electric vehicles (EVs) in the U.S. has dropped from 59% in 2023 to 51% in 2024, according to a new Gallup poll.

Support for EVs declined most sharply among young adults and upper-income households, though it fell across party lines.

Hybrid vehicles now show stronger consumer interest than EVs, with 65% of adults open to owning one.

American enthusiasm for electric vehicles has dimmed over the past year, with just over half of adults now saying they own or are open to owning an EV — a sharp decline from a high point in 2023, according to new data from Gallup’s annual Environment survey.

Only 3% of U.S. adults say they currently own an EV, while another 8% say they’re seriously considering a purchase. An additional 40% say they might consider one in the future. That brings total interest in electric vehicles to 51%, down from 59% last year, and marks a cooling trend that cuts across income levels, age groups, and political affiliations.

The percentage of Americans firmly opposed to buying an EV has remained steady at 47%, up from 41% in 2023. Meanwhile, the most enthusiastic supporters — those who either own or are seriously considering purchasing one — have dropped from 16% to just 11% over the past year.

Source: Gallup

Why the drop in interest?

While the exact reasons for the decline are unclear, Gallup notes that the survey period coincided with several developments that may have influenced public opinion.

Among them were protests and vandalism targeting Tesla — spurred by dissatisfaction with CEO Elon Musk’s controversial role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency — and former President Donald Trump’s purchase of a Tesla vehicle on March 11, a move that made headlines and reportedly boosted Tesla’s stock by $56 billion.

Hybrids offer a middle ground

At the same time, Gallup introduced a new question measuring consumer interest in hybrid vehicles, and the results suggest Americans may be pivoting toward options that combine gasoline and electric power.

A significant 65% of adults said they already own (8%), are seriously considering (10%), or might consider (47%) a hybrid vehicle — outpacing EV interest in every category. The preference for hybrids may reflect growing concerns about the charging infrastructure and reliability of fully electric cars.

Looking ahead

While EV adoption may still grow with policy support and technological improvements, the latest data highlight a cooling in consumer sentiment — and a need for automakers and policymakers to reassure the public about the convenience and sustainability of electric mobility. Meanwhile, hybrids appear to be gaining favor as a more flexible, less controversial alternative.

