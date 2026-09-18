Rising jet fuel costs are forcing airlines to cut flights — and travelers could pay the price

American, United and Southwest are trimming flight schedules as a surge in jet fuel prices makes some routes less profitable.

Fewer flights could mean higher fares, fewer nonstop choices and less flexibility when flights are canceled or delayed.

The cuts are arriving just as travelers begin making holiday plans, increasing the risk that popular flights will fill up earlier than usual.

Airlines are responding to another surge in jet fuel prices by cutting flights, a move that could leave travelers with fewer choices and keep upward pressure on airfares through the end of the year.

Executives at American Airlines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines said this week that elevated fuel costs are forcing them to take another look at their schedules, particularly flights and routes that produce relatively little profit. Demand for travel, meanwhile, remains strong.

That combination — strong demand and fewer available seats — could be particularly noticeable to consumers.

United has already removed some flights that had been planned for December and could make additional adjustments during the first quarter of 2027 if fuel prices remain high. American is also considering further capacity reductions, while Southwest has already sharply reduced its planned capacity growth for 2026.

Fuel is taking a bigger bite

Fuel has always been one of an airline's largest expenses, but the recent increase has dramatically changed the economics of some flights.

American said the latest fuel-price increase alone could add about $1 billion to its fourth-quarter costs. American CEO Robert Isom said sustained high fuel prices would require adjustments to the airline's future capacity plans.

The airlines aren't necessarily eliminating entire destinations. Instead, they can reduce the number of daily flights, use different aircraft or temporarily suspend routes where revenue isn't high enough to justify the increased cost.

American took that approach earlier this year when it temporarily suspended six routes for August and September, including Los Angeles-Cleveland, Los Angeles-Pittsburgh and Charlotte-Sacramento, citing elevated fuel costs.

Why fewer flights can mean higher fares

For travelers, the biggest effect could be ticket prices.

Airlines have already been able to raise fares while maintaining strong demand. Cutting additional capacity removes seats from the market, making it easier for carriers to maintain higher prices rather than discount tickets to fill airplanes.

The effect may be most pronounced on routes that have several flights a day today. An airline might decide that instead of operating four flights between two cities, it can operate three fuller flights and burn less fuel.

That strategy improves the airline's economics but gives passengers fewer departure times to choose from.

It also could make the cheapest fares harder to find. The flights most vulnerable to cuts are generally those producing the weakest financial returns, and airlines have indicated that they are prioritizing profitability rather than maintaining capacity simply to preserve market share.

Cancellations could become more inconvenient

There is another potential downside to thinner schedules.

When airlines operate many flights between two cities, passengers on a canceled flight may be able to move to another departure a few hours later. When schedules are reduced, those backup flights can already be full.

That could mean longer waits or an overnight delay, particularly during busy holiday travel periods or weather disruptions.

Travelers flying from smaller airports could also feel the impact more sharply. A reduction from three daily flights to two is more significant than losing one departure on a heavily traveled route with numerous alternatives.

What travelers can do

Consumers planning Thanksgiving, Christmas or other year-end trips may want to begin checking schedules and fares earlier than they normally would. Holiday travel demand remains strong even as fuel costs push airline expenses higher.

Travelers should also pay attention to schedule-change notices after purchasing a ticket. Airlines sometimes adjust schedules weeks or months before departure, potentially changing flight times or connections.

Booking a nonstop flight when the price is reasonable can reduce the number of things that can go wrong. Travelers who have an important event at their destination may also want to avoid the last flight of the day, since fewer later departures could make recovering from a cancellation more difficult.

For now, airline executives say passengers are still flying despite higher prices. That means carriers have less incentive to absorb all of their rising fuel costs themselves.