Airport satisfaction rises as major renovations begin paying off

Passenger satisfaction increased across all three airport-size categories despite near-record travel volumes.

Clear signs, easier navigation and terminals reflecting local culture had a significant effect on traveler satisfaction.

Minneapolis-St. Paul, Tampa and Charleston ranked highest in their respective airport categories.

Years of construction detours, temporary walls and crowded terminals may finally be producing results for air travelers.

Passenger satisfaction with North American airports increased significantly in 2026, largely because many airports have completed major renovation projects, according to the latest J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study.

The improvement came even as passenger traffic remained at or near the record levels reached in 2025.

Satisfaction rose 14 points on a 1,000-point scale at “mega” airports, 13 points at large airports and 16 points at medium-sized airports. J.D. Power said the highest-ranked airports have either recently completed or are nearing completion of multiyear capital improvement projects costing at least $1 billion.

“For the better part of the last decade, nearly every airport, from the largest international hubs to midsized airfields, has undertaken a significant capital improvement project aimed at streamlining passenger flow, adding attractive food and beverage options and improving overall passenger experience,” said Michael Taylor, managing director of travel, hospitality and retail at J.D. Power.

Taylor said the projects are beginning to produce higher satisfaction scores, although individual design choices still have a major effect on how travelers use the terminal.

The highest-rated airports

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport ranked highest among mega airports for the third consecutive year, scoring 684. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport placed second with 663, followed by Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at 642.

Tampa International Airport led the large-airport category with a score of 715. Portland International Airport ranked second at 708, while Dallas Love Field placed third with 698.

Among medium-sized airports, Charleston International Airport ranked first with 712. Ontario International Airport was second at 705, and Indianapolis International Airport placed third with 695.

J.D. Power defines mega airports as those handling at least 33 million passengers annually. Large airports serve between 10 million and 32.9 million passengers, while medium airports handle between 4.5 million and 9.9 million.

Signs and local character matter

The study found that practical improvements can be just as important as visually impressive terminals. Clear signs and effective wayfinding systems were among the biggest drivers of satisfaction because they reduce the stress of finding gates and navigating unfamiliar buildings.

Travelers also responded favorably to airports whose architecture, décor and restaurants reflect the surrounding city or region.

Food, beverage and retail satisfaction increased eight points across all airport categories. Local restaurants helped improve travelers’ perceptions, but J.D. Power said airports should also provide familiar national brands for passengers who prefer predictable choices.

The terminal experience can also influence how much travelers spend. Passengers who described their airport experience as “perfect” spent an average of $47.60 inside the terminal—$20.22 more than those who rated their experience as merely “just OK.”

However, only 12% of airport journeys received a perfect rating.

The study examined seven areas: ease of traveling through the airport, trust in the airport, terminal facilities, airport staff, the trip to and departure from the airport, food and retail options, and the arrival experience.

The results were based on 24,710 surveys completed by U.S. and Canadian residents who had traveled through an airport in either country within the previous 30 days. The survey was conducted from July 2025 through July 2026.