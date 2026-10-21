A pill to help dogs live longer moves closer to FDA approval

Loyal’s experimental daily pill, LOY-002, has cleared two major FDA review requirements on its path toward conditional approval.

The drug is intended for dogs at least 10 years old weighing 14 pounds or more, with the goal of extending healthy life.

Manufacturing review remains unfinished, and a large clinical trial is still testing whether treated dogs actually live longer.

For dog owners wishing for more time with an aging companion, an experimental daily pill is moving closer to becoming a veterinary treatment.

Loyal, a veterinary biotechnology company, is developing LOY-002 to extend the healthy lifespan of older dogs. According to the company’s current regulatory updates, the FDA has accepted its safety submission and the evidence supporting a reasonable expectation that the drug will work. Manufacturing requirements remain in progress before the company can secure conditional approval.

The treatment is not yet available for veterinarians to prescribe, and approval is not guaranteed.

How the pill is intended to work

LOY-002 targets metabolic changes associated with aging. Loyal says the treatment aims to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce elevated insulin levels, helping address processes associated with declining health in older dogs.

The intended patients are dogs at least 10 years old that weigh at least 14 pounds. The company’s goal is to help them remain healthier longer while extending lifespan.

That goal remains under investigation. An FDA finding of a reasonable expectation of effectiveness does not establish how much additional time the pill might give an individual dog.

What conditional approval would mean

The distinction between conditional and full approval matters for pet owners.

The FDA says conditional approval requires the same safety standards as full approval, but a lower initial threshold for evidence of effectiveness. It allows an animal drug to be sold while the manufacturer gathers the additional evidence needed for full approval.

Conditional approval initially lasts one year and can be renewed annually for a total of up to five years, provided the company demonstrates progress toward completing the effectiveness requirements.

For LOY-002, that means a future conditional approval could allow veterinarians to prescribe the pill while the longer lifespan study continues.

The study that will test the promise

Loyal’s STAY trial has enrolled more than 1,300 dogs across 70 veterinary practices nationwide. It compares dogs receiving LOY-002 with those receiving a placebo, tracking lifespan, health, and quality of life.

The study is double-blind, meaning owners and investigators do not know which treatment each dog receives. Participation can last up to four years, and enrollment is complete.

On safety, Loyal says its submission included testing at the intended dose and at three and five times that dose, with no clinically significant adverse events observed in that standard safety study. The company also supplied field safety information from 400 senior companion dogs.

Those findings support continued development, but they do not mean every dog would tolerate treatment without problems.

For owners, the central unanswered question is how much longer — and how much healthier — treated dogs will live. The ongoing trial is designed to supply that answer.