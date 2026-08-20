6 flight-booking myths that could be wasting your time

Forget the airfare “hacks.” Booking at midnight, clearing cookies, and avoiding repeat searches aren’t proven ways to save.

Compare the true cost. Check one-way fares, nonstop options, and added fees before deciding which flight is cheapest.

Cheap Flight Day isn’t a guaranteed sale. Your best bet is to track fares early, set alerts, and stay flexible on dates.

If you've ever searched for airfare, you've probably heard the tricks. Book at midnight. Clear your cookies. Use incognito mode. Don't search too many times or the airline will notice and jack up the price.

The problem? Many of these supposed airfare hacks don't appear to do much at all.

Ahead of National Cheap Flight Day on August 23rd, CheapOair released a survey of 1,000 U.S. travelers along with an analysis of its own booking data. The results suggest that travelers may be spending too much time trying to outsmart airline websites and not enough time comparing actual fares.

Here are some myths worth forgetting about and what to do instead.

Myth #1: There's a magical time of day to book

Nearly three-quarters of travelers surveyed (74.4%) believe there's a best time of day to purchase airfare.

CheapOair says there isn't.

Airfares can change throughout the day as inventory and demand change, so staying awake until midnight isn't necessarily going to unlock a secret fare.

Do this instead: Set fare alerts for trips you're considering and start monitoring prices before you're ready to buy. You'll have a much better idea when a genuinely good fare pops up.

Myth #2: Clear your cookies to get a cheaper flight

Half of travelers surveyed believe clearing their browser cookies can produce lower fares.

CheapOair says that's another myth. It also says repeatedly searching for the same flight won't cause the price to increase, something 48.2% of travelers believe happens.

So, if a fare jumps $40 after your fifth search, don't automatically assume the airline caught you looking.

Pro tip: Instead of repeatedly searching the exact same itinerary, change something that can actually affect the fare. Try leaving a day earlier or later, compare nearby airports, and try checking different flight times.

Myth #3: Round trip is always cheaper

About 72% of respondents believe buying a round-trip ticket always beats purchasing two individual one-way fares.

Not necessarily.

Before clicking "purchase," be sure to price the outbound and return flights separately. You just might discover that flying one airline there, and a different one home, can produce a better deal.

Just remember that separate tickets can also complicate potential changes and cancellations.

Myth #4: Budget airlines are always cheapest

The headline fare for a budget airline might be $49, but that's not necessarily what you'll pay.

CheapOair found 68.1% of travelers believe budget airlines always offer the lowest fare, even though add-on charges can stack up quickly to erase any savings.

Be sure to always compare the final trip cost, including bags, seat selection, and any other fees you'll be asked to pay.

For example, a $129 fare that includes your checked bag, can beat a $79 fare that doesn't.

Myth #5: A layover automatically saves money

Two-thirds of surveyed travelers believe connecting flights are always cheaper than nonstop flights.

Again, not always the case.

Before volunteering to spend three hours in Denver eating a $19 airport sandwich, be sure to check the nonstop price. If the difference is only $25, your time might be worth more than the savings.

Myth #6: Cheap Flight Day means everything suddenly gets cheaper

National Cheap Flight Day is Aug. 23, but don't circle it on your calendar expecting airlines to simultaneously slash fares.

CheapOair describes it more as the beginning of a broader seasonal window when summer demand starts cooling. Its historical data found that average domestic fares in late August and early September have been about 12% lower than earlier August levels, while international fares averaged about 17% lower.

Keep in mind that those are historical averages, not a guarantee for a particular flight this year.

The company's data also found its most consistent savings occurred when travelers booked 30 to 60 days before departure.

The consumer takeaway

Stop looking for a secret airfare cheat code.

Instead, watch prices early, use fare alerts, compare flexible dates and nearby airports, price one-way tickets separately, and compare the final cost after fees.

The cheapest flight might not appear at midnight, or after deleting your cookies, or even on National Cheap Flight Day.

Sometimes the best airfare hack is simply knowing what a good price looks like and quickly snagging it when you see it.