Jeep Recalls

Chrysler recalls 12,000 model year 2022 Jeep Cherokees

The vehicle’s turn signals may not function properly

Chrysler is recalling 12,221 model year 2022 Jeep Cherokees.

The turn signal self-canceling feature may not function properly, failing to indicate the driver's intention to change vehicle direction and increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will inspect and replace the steering column control module -- as necessary -- free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 17, 2024.

Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at (800) 853-1403. Chrysler's...

