Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Automotive Recalls

Honda Accord, Civic and CR-V Recalls

Automotive Recalls

Honda recalls 17,000 GL1800, CBR600RR and CBR1000RR motorcycles

The Fuel Pump May Fail leading to an engine stall

Featured Automotive Recalls photo

American Honda Motor Co. is recalling 17,374 model year 2018-2020 GL1800 (Goldwing), CBR600RR and model year 2018-2019 CBR1000RR motorcycles.

The fuel pump impellers may have been improperly molded, which can cause them to deform and result in fuel pump failure.

Fuel pump failure can cause an engine stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will inspect and replace the fuel pump module -- as necessary -- free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expe...

Read article
Featured Automotive Recalls photo

Latest Articles

  1. General Motors Recalling Buick Regal and Pontiac Grand Prix Models Due to Fire Risk
  2. Ariens Snowblower Recall

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about Honda Accord, Civic and CR-V Recalls delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.