Volvo Recalls

The left rear turn signal indicator may not function properly

Volvo Car USA is recalling 17,409 model year 2024 XC40s.

A diagnostic error in the Central Electronic Module (CEM) software may cause the left rear turn signal indicator to not function.

A nonfunctioning exterior turn signal may not notify other drivers of a turning vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

The CEM software will be updated by a dealer or through an over-the-air (OTA) update free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 28, 202...