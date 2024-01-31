Write a review
Volvo recalls 17,000 model year 2024 XC40s

The left rear turn signal indicator may not function properly

Volvo Car USA is recalling 17,409 model year 2024 XC40s.

A diagnostic error in the Central Electronic Module (CEM) software may cause the left rear turn signal indicator to not function.

A nonfunctioning exterior turn signal may not notify other drivers of a turning vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

The CEM software will be updated by a dealer or through an over-the-air (OTA) update free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 28, 202...

    Volvo recalls model year 2001-2003 S80s and s60s

    The driver side front airbag inflator may rupture

    Volvo Car USA is recalling 54,124 model year 2001-2003 S80s and S60s sold or ever registered in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan) and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

    The driver side front airbag inflator may rupture when the airbag is deployed.

    Metal fragments can strike vehicle occupants increasing the risk of serious injury or death.

    What to do

    Volvo will notify send an interim notice to owners beginning January 4, 2021. A second notice will be sent when parts become available during the first quarter of 2021.

    Dealers will replace the driver sideair bag module free of charge.

    Owners may contact Volvo customer service at (866) 870-2046. Volvo's number for this recall is R10058.

    Volvo Car USA is recalling 54,124 model year 2001-2003 S80s and S60s sold or ever registered in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mis...

    Model year 2018-2020 Volvo XC60s recalled

    The windshield wipers may not function properly

    Volvo Car of N.A. is recalling 87,226 model year 2018-2020 XC60s.

    The nuts that secure the front windshield wipers may not have been sufficiently tightened, possibly causing them to not function properly.

    The risk of the front wiper arms nut fixation to loosen and not holding the arm in correct position could reduce wiper function could be reduced and impair vision, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Volvo will notify owners, and dealers will tighten the nuts holding the front windshield wiper arms in position free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin October 26, 2020.

    Owners may contact Volvo customer service at (866) 870-2046. Volvo's number for this recall is R10044.

    Volvo Car of N.A. is recalling 87,226 model year 2018-2020 XC60s. The nuts that secure the front windshield wipers may not have been sufficiently tighte...

    Seat belt issue prompts recall of Volvo vehicles

    The front outboard seat belts may not restrain the occupants

    Volvo Cars of N.A. is recalling 307,910 model year 2008-2016 V70s and XC70s, model year 2007-2016 S80s, model year 2011-2018 S60s and V60s, model year 2016-2018 S60 Cross Countrys, model year 2014-2020 S60Ls, model year 2009-2015 S80Ls, model year 2009-2016 XC60s and model year 2015-2018 V60 Cross Country vehicles.

    The flexible steel cable that connects the seat belt to the front outboard seating positions may fatigue over time, causing the seat belt to not secure the occupant in the event of a crash.

    An unsecured occupant has an increased risk of injury .

    What to do

    Volvo will notify owners, and dealers will replace the seat belt anchor cable for both front seats.

    This recall is expected to begin August 25, 2020.

    Owners may contact Volvo customer service at (800) 458-1552. Volvo's number for this recall is R10029.

    Volvo Cars of N.A. is recalling 307,910 model year 2008-2016 V70s and XC70s, model year 2007-2016 S80s, model year 2011-2018 S60s and V60s, model year 2016...

