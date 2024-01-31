Volvo Recalls

Volvo Car USA is recalling 54,124 model year 2001-2003 S80s and S60s sold or ever registered in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan) and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The driver side front airbag inflator may rupture when the airbag is deployed.
Metal fragments can strike vehicle occupants increasing the risk of serious injury or death.
What to do
Volvo will notify send an interim notice to owners beginning January 4, 2021. A second notice will be sent when parts become available during the first quarter of 2021.
Dealers will replace the driver sideair bag module free of charge.
Owners may contact Volvo customer service at (866) 870-2046. Volvo's number for this recall is R10058.