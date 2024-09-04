Write a review
Tire Recalls

Automotive News

Wheel Group Holding recalls a half-million snow tires.

The tires lack sufficient traction to perform in all snow weather conditions

Wheel Group Holding (WGH) is recalling 520,000 AMP Terrain Attack R/T, Terrain Attack A/T, and Terrain Pro A/T tires with load ranges SL, XL, C, D, E, and F.

While labeled as snow tires, they do not have sufficient traction to perform in all snow weather conditions.

Tires that do not provide sufficient traction in snow can increase the risk of a crash.

The remedy is currently under development.

Interim owner notification letters explaining the safety risk are expected to be...

