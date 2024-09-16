Mazda recalling some Mazda 3, CX-30, CX-50 models

Mazda is recalling 672 2024 Mazda 3, CX-30, and 2025 CX-50 vehicles.

The company said a malfunction in the forward sensing camera (FSC) may prevent the automatic emergency braking system and the lane-keep assist system from functioning. In addition, the headlights will not automatically adjust from high beams to low beams as intended.

The Mazda forward sensing camera is a key component of the i-ACTIVSENSE safety suite found in many Mazda vehicles. This camera is typically mounted behind the rearview mirror, and it's responsible for a number of important safety features: