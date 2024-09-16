Mazda recalling some Mazda 3, CX-30, CX-50 models

Mazda is recalling 672 2024 Mazda 3, CX-30, and 2025 CX-50 vehicles.
The company said a malfunction in the forward sensing camera (FSC) may prevent the automatic emergency braking system and the lane-keep assist system from functioning. In addition, the headlights will not automatically adjust from high beams to low beams as intended.
The Mazda forward sensing camera is a key component of the i-ACTIVSENSE safety suite found in many Mazda vehicles. This camera is typically mounted behind the rearview mirror, and it's responsible for a number of important safety features:
Smart Brake Support (SBS): The camera helps detect vehicles and pedestrians in front of the car, and if a collision is imminent, it can automatically apply the brakes to help avoid or reduce the severity of the impact.
Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) with Stop & Go: The camera works in conjunction with radar sensors to maintain a set distance from the car ahead, even in stop-and-go traffic.
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS): The camera monitors lane markings and can alert the driver if they unintentionally drift out of their lane.
Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS): This system can provide gentle steering assistance to help keep the car centered in its lane.
Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR): The camera can read traffic signs and display them on the instrument cluster, helping the driver stay informed and aware.
High Beam Control (HBC): The camera detects oncoming traffic and automatically switches between high and low beams to avoid blinding other drivers.
Remedy
Dealers will inspect and replace the forward sensing camera as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 2, 2024. Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500, Option 6. Mazda's number for this recall is 6824H.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.