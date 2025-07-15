YoCrunch yogurt recalled over plastic concerns

Select YoCrunch yogurt products are being recalled due to potential plastic pieces in the topping dome, which can be a choking hazard.

The recall affects multiple flavors sold across the U.S., including Oreo, M&M’s, and Nestlé Crunch.

Consumers are urged not to eat the affected products and can request a refund or replacement.

YoCrunch yogurt fans—here’s an important heads-up: Danone North America, the company behind YoCrunch yogurts, has voluntarily recalled several popular products because the dome-shaped toppers may contain small, hard plastic pieces.

The recall, announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), includes a variety of YoCrunch yogurt cups with mix-in toppings like M&M’s, Oreo cookie pieces, and Nestlé Crunch bits. These products were distributed nationwide and could still be sitting in your fridge.

What’s going on?

Danone says the issue was traced back to a third-party supplier that provides the dome-shaped toppers used for the crunchy toppings. Some of those toppers may include pieces of plastic that could pose a choking hazard or cause injury if consumed. While no injuries or illnesses have been reported so far, the company issued the recall out of an abundance of caution.

This is not a contamination issue with the yogurt itself — just the plastic dome that holds the toppings. Still, if you have any of the affected products, it’s best not to eat them.

Which YoCrunch products are affected?

The recall includes the following six-ounce multipack and single-serve yogurt varieties:

YoCrunch Oreo 6oz 4-pack

YoCrunch M&M’s 6oz 4-pack

YoCrunch Nestlé Crunch 6oz 4-pack

YoCrunch M&M’s Vanilla Lowfat Yogurt 6oz

YoCrunch Oreo Vanilla Lowfat Yogurt 6oz

YoCrunch Nestlé Crunch Vanilla Lowfat Yogurt 6oz



For a full list of the UPCs and expiration dates, you can visit the official recall page on YoCrunch.com or FDA.gov.

What should you do if you have one?

If you have one of the recalled YoCrunch yogurts, Danone asks that you not eat it. Instead, take a photo of the product’s UPC and expiration date, then discard the yogurt. You can use that information to request a refund or replacement through YoCrunch’s website or by calling their toll-free number listed on the recall notice.

If you’ve already eaten one and feel fine, there’s no need to panic — again, there have been no reports of injury. But if you experience anything unusual, it's always smart to consult a health care provider.

A quick reminder

YoCrunch says it takes product safety seriously and is working closely with retailers and the FDA to remove affected items from shelves. The company also emphasized that this issue was limited to specific lots and that their other products are not affected.