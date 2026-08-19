Why more consumers are waiting for sales to make their purchases

More consumers are timing purchases around sales as rising costs make shoppers more cautious about when they spend.

Parents are finding new ways to cut back on back-to-school costs, including reusing supplies, buying fewer items, shopping secondhand, and taking advantage of major sales.

Combining discounts, cash back, and credit card rewards can help shoppers save, but consumers should compare prices and make sure rewards outweigh any potential interest or fees.

With prices continuing to put pressure on household budgets, shoppers are finding new ways to make their money go further. That can mean comparing retailers, looking for cash-back opportunities, or simply holding off on a purchase until a better deal comes along.

According to a recent Smarty survey, 63% of parents are concerned about rising costs as back-to-school shopping approaches.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Vipin Porwal, CEO and consumer expert at Smarty, who explained that shoppers are becoming more strategic about the timing of their purchases, using sales and other discounts not only to save money today, but also to prepare for the possibility of higher prices down the road.

What did the survey find?

The survey, conducted by Propeller Insights and commissioned by Smarty, included 1,019 U.S. citizens ages 18 and older across the country in July 2026. The responses were nationally representative of the U.S. population based on age, gender, region, and ethnicity.

The findings highlight just how much rising costs are weighing on families heading into the new school year. Sixty-three percent of parents said they were concerned about rising costs, while families also expected to spend more on back-to-school shopping.

At the same time, shoppers are looking for new ways to save, suggesting that consumers are becoming more deliberate about where — and when — they spend their money.

Parents are buying less

Porwal explained that one of the biggest trends emerging this back-to-school season is buying fewer items overall.

“Parents are shifting their spending habits to save more when possible,” he said. “According to Smarty’s recent survey, 36% of parents plan to reuse last year’s school supplies if possible, and 30% plan to purchase fewer supplies than last year.

“Parents are also turning to other ways to save, including purchasing secondhand items and capitalizing on sales or tentpole savings days such as Amazon Prime Day.”

Top ways to save

Despite rising prices and a seemingly endless list of back-to-school supplies, there are ways for parents to make the most of their purchases during this season.

“To get the most savings, shoppers can look to combine sale prices with retailer coupons, cash back, and credit card rewards,” Porwal said. “Parents should keep in mind all the items on their shopping list so they can strategize how to combine savings with rewards.

“The biggest resource is knowing when to buy. If a purchase can wait, it offers the best opportunity to stack sales, coupons, and credit card rewards to maximize benefits.”

Porwal recommends that if you’re planning to use credit card rewards, they typically only help if the interest and fees don't outweigh the savings.

“Parents should prioritize cards they can pay off in full,” he said.

Know when the time is right

His final piece of advice: time your shopping trips right to make the most of your purchases.

“Getting the best deals is going to be a combination of shopping when the time is right and taking advantage of rewards,” Porwal said. “For example, shoppers should plan to leverage the sales, but paying attention to the price before the sale is critical. This will make sure you are getting the best deal.”