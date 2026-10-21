Walmart+, Sam’s Club announce combined membership for $120 per year

Walmart is offering Walmart+ and Sam’s Club Plus together for $120 per year, nearly $100 less than buying both memberships separately.

The bundle includes delivery benefits, gas savings, select streaming access, and rewards on eligible Sam’s Club purchases.

Existing members can upgrade or link their accounts to access the offer, with different options depending on their current membership.

Between grocery runs, household essentials, gas, and entertainment, keeping up with everyday expenses can add up. Now, Walmart is giving shoppers a new option for combining several shopping and lifestyle perks under one membership.

Walmart announced a $120 annual offer, bringing together Walmart+ and Sam’s Club Plus. The company says the combined price saves customers nearly $100 a year compared with paying for both memberships separately.

At $10 a month, the package is designed to help shoppers save on purchases while making everyday errands more convenient. Whether customers shop for weekly groceries or stock up on household supplies in bulk, the two memberships offer different ways to access savings.

“We’re giving people a reason to expect more from their memberships,” John Furner, president and CEO, Walmart Inc, said in a news release. “For $120 a year, we’re raising expectations for what a membership can deliver: more money in their pockets and more time to call their own.”

What comes with the $120 membership?

The combined membership includes access to Sam’s Club and its member-only prices on brand-name products and Member’s Mark items. Members also get delivery benefits from both Walmart and Sam’s Club, subject to order minimums and availability.

The package includes a choice of one ad-supported streaming service: Peacock Premium or Paramount+ Essential. Members can change their selection every 90 days, with additional registration required.

Other benefits include gas discounts of up to 10 cents per gallon at more than 17,000 participating stations and 2% Sam’s Cash on eligible Sam’s Club purchases. The rewards program has a maximum annual earning limit of $750, and restrictions apply.

Customers who already belong to one of the programs have several ways to access the deal:

Walmart+ annual members can switch to the combined membership for an additional $22 per year.

Sam’s Club members can upgrade to Sam’s Club Plus for $60 more annually, with Walmart+ included.

Sam’s Club Plus members can activate Walmart+ at no additional cost.

Customers paying for both memberships can link their accounts, and most are eligible for a prorated Walmart+ refund.

What this means for shoppers

For consumers who regularly use both retailers, the offer could be a way to cut membership costs without giving up familiar benefits. Combining delivery, warehouse shopping, gas discounts, and streaming access may also make it easier to get more value from one annual fee.

However, the savings will depend on how often shoppers use the included services. People who rarely shop at Sam’s Club or don't need delivery may not get as much value from the package as households that use both stores regularly.

Customers can join, upgrade, or link their accounts through the Walmart or Sam’s Club apps or online at Walmart’s membership website. Before signing up, shoppers should review the applicable terms, delivery minimums, and benefit restrictions to make sure the bundle fits their needs.