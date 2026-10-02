Walmart recalls 4.4 million Expert Grill brushes over ingestion hazard

Walmart is recalling about 4.48 million Expert Grill metal wire bristle brushes because pieces of wire can detach and end up in food.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warns that swallowing a metal bristle can cause serious internal injuries that may require surgery.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled brushes and contact Walmart for a full refund or store credit.

As the grilling season ends in much of the U.S., many consumers will be cleaning the grill surface before they put the grill away for the winter. They should make sure their grill brush hasn’t been recalled for a dangerous defect.

Walmart is recalling more than 4.4 million Expert Grill barbecue brushes because metal bristles can break off and potentially be swallowed with grilled food.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall Oct. 1, saying small metal wire bristles can detach from the brushes and stick to the grill or food. If swallowed, the bristles can cause serious internal injuries that could require surgery.

About 4,477,655 brushes are included in the recall. No incidents or injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

Five products included in the recall

The recall covers five Expert Grill products, including individual grill brushes and a brush sold as part of a 10-piece grilling tool set.

The recalled products and model numbers are:

EX5607031616002 – Expert Grill 16-inch Steel Fiber Scrub Brush and Scraper for Grills

EX5607031616003 – Expert Grill Handheld Steel Fiber Scrub Brush with Ergonomic Handle for Grill Cleaning

XG1310700206 – Expert Grill 21-inch 3-head Grill Brush with Stainless Steel Bristles and Soft-Grip Handle

XG1136178597003 – Expert Grill Long Handle Grill Brush with Scraper, 17.7 inches

XG1410700124 – Expert Grill Grilling Accessories BBQ Grill Tools Set, 10 Pieces Stainless Steel Grill Kit.

The model number can be found on the product packaging or on a sticker or tag attached to the brush.

Depending on the model, the brushes were distributed between January 2021 and August 2026. They were sold at Walmart stores and online, including Walmart.com, for between $1 and $28. The products were manufactured in China and imported by Walmart.

What consumers should do

Consumers who have one of the recalled brushes should stop using it immediately.

Walmart is offering either a full refund or a credit that can be used at a Walmart store or Walmart.com. Consumers will be instructed either to return the recalled brush to Walmart or discard it.

Consumers can contact Walmart at 800-925-6278, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday, or visit Walmart's recall information online.

The hazard associated with wire grill brushes can be difficult to detect because a loose bristle may remain on the grill grate and later become embedded in food. The recalled Expert Grill products illustrate why consumers using wire brushes should inspect both the brush and grill surface carefully before cooking.

The CPSC's recall number is 27-010.