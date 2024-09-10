Volkswagen recalls nearly 100,000 ID.4s over doors suddenly opening

Volkswagen is recalling 98,806 of its all-electric ID.4 SUVs because the car's doors may unexpectedly open.

The door handles can let in water and enter the circuit board assembly, causing the doors to open, Volkswagen said Monday.

The recall affects around 1% of 2021-2024 ID.4s sold in the U.S, including those on car lots.

Volkswagen became aware of complaints about the doors in February, leading to inspections and a decision to issue a recall in late August.

Also this week, Volkswagen recalled some 2023-2024 ID.4s because fasteners securing the front airbag inflation could be loose.

What to do

Volkswagen dealerships will inspect and replace the door handles for free, if necessary.

Letters to the ID.4 owners should be mailed on Nov. 1.

ID.4 owners can contact Volkswagen's customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 57J9.