U.S. vehicle safety recalls soar to 7.3 million in the second quarter

U.S. drivers are facing a surge of vehicle safety recalls as summer travel season begins, with more than 7.3 million vehicles recalled between April and June, according to BizzyCar’s Q2 2025 Recall Report. The figure represents the highest quarterly total in over a year and more than double the volume recorded in Q1.

“This spike in recalls comes just as families are preparing for summer travel,” said Ryan Maher, CEO of BizzyCar. “Most of these issues involve serious safety risks, so it’s critical that drivers schedule repairs without delay.”

Ford tops the charts

Ford Motor Company led all manufacturers this quarter, recalling over 3.3 million vehicles across 49 separate campaigns, accounting for nearly half of all vehicles affected. General Motors and Honda followed as the next most-affected automakers.

Notably, 94.6% of all vehicles recalled in Q2 involved defects posing a risk of crash or injury if left unaddressed. Among the most significant issues:

Back-over prevention systems, impacting 2.59 million vehicles.

Engine and engine cooling problems, affecting 1.14 million vehicles.

Service brakes, hydraulic issues, involving 775,000 vehicles.

The severity of the safety concerns prompted authorities to issue three “Do Not Drive” warnings and three “Park Outside” advisories, underscoring the urgent nature of many of these defects.

Remote repairs growing, but physical fixes still needed

While technology is making some recall fixes more convenient, traditional repairs remain essential. BizzyCar reports that over one million vehicles this quarter were eligible for Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates rather than a dealership visit.

However, OTA fixes still represent only 14.7% of all recalls since early 2022, highlighting that most safety repairs still require in-person service, particularly for critical systems like steering, brakes, and seats.

“OTA updates offer convenience, but they also eliminate critical dealership touchpoints,” Maher noted. “Many safety fixes still depend on trained technicians and certified parts. Dealerships remain the front line of recall completion.”

Stay safe this summer

Drivers are urged to check their vehicle identification number (VIN) on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website or contact their dealership to see if their vehicle is under recall.

With millions of vehicles affected, prompt action could help prevent accidents or injuries on the road.