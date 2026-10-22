Think that job offer is real? It could be a scam

More than half of recent job seekers surveyed said they were targeted by fake recruiters, with some experiencing identity theft or financial losses.

Red flags include rushed hiring processes, suspicious email addresses, interviews conducted only through messaging apps, and requests for sensitive information.

Cloaked CEO Arjun Bhatnagar recommends using separate contact information for job applications, securing online accounts, and acting quickly if you suspect a scam.

Looking for a job is stressful enough without having to worry about whether a recruiter is real. But new research suggests fake hiring opportunities are becoming another risk for job seekers.

A study by Cloaked found that 55% encountered fake recruiters during their search. Some applicants faced even more serious consequences, including stolen identities, misused online accounts, and financial losses.

To better understand how these scams work and what job seekers should watch out for, ConsumerAffairs spoke with Arjun Bhatnagar, CEO of Cloaked, about the growing privacy risks facing people looking for work.

Methodology

Cloaked surveyed 1,012 U.S. adults who had applied for at least one job in the previous 12 months.

Conducted in August 2026, the survey asked respondents about the personal information they shared while job hunting, their experiences with fake recruiters, and the privacy risks they encountered. Participants represented multiple generations and industries.

Key findings

The findings revealed how common job-related scams and privacy risks have become.

More than half of respondents (55%) said they had been targeted by a fake recruiter, and 17% of those targeted reported that their identity or an online account had been misused. Among those targeted, 10% said they had lost money, while 42% said a scam recruiter had asked them to upload an identification document or provide their Social Security number.

The report also found that 60% of job seekers who suspected they had encountered AI-generated or deepfake content saw it in a job posting or listing.

Know how to spot the scams

Bhatnagar shared some of the biggest red flags that job seekers should keep in mind. His biggest red flag to look out for: when the process moves too fast.

“Someone may look credible on LinkedIn and know the right industry terms, but then they rush you into a text-only interview, push you onto WhatsApp or Telegram, or start asking for information before there has been a tough conversation about the job,” he said.

“I’d also check the recruiter’s email domain carefully, especially if it is close to a company’s real domain but not exact. And if someone offers you a job without a proper interview or sends you a check to buy equipment, one should stop the process immediately.”

Protecting your identity

If you’ve lost money or had your identity stolen because of a job scam, Bhatnagar recommends acting quickly to protect your personal information.

“Act quickly and contact the bank, card issuer, payment app, or wire service involved,” he said/ “Ask whether the payment can be stopped, recalled, or disputed, and if a check was part of the scam, call the bank before moving any of that money.

“After that, change passwords, turn on multi-factor authentication, and consider a fraud alert or credit freeze if identity information was exposed. Keep copies of the emails, texts, job posting, payment records, and recruiter profile too, because those details can disappear once the scammer realizes they’ve been reported.”

More advice for job seekers

With nearly 20% of job seekers having issues with their accounts being misused or their identity stolen, Bhatnagar shared some additional advice to protect your digital life during your job search.

“I’d separate the job search from your everyday digital life as much as possible,” he said. “A dedicated email address and a second or masked phone number can keep your main accounts from being tied to every application you submit.

“A résumé usually does not need your full home address, date of birth, Social Security number, or banking details. References can wait until later in the process. It’s also worth going back after the search ends and removing old résumés or profiles, because they can stay publicly searchable much longer than people realize.”