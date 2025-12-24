Tesla door handles face new U.S. safety probe

U.S. auto safety regulators have opened a new probe into Tesla’s emergency door releases on certain Model 3 sedans.

The review follows a petition from a Georgia driver who says he was trapped in a burning vehicle because the manual release was hard to find.

The action broadens federal scrutiny of Tesla’s electric door handles after reports of injuries and deaths linked to doors that wouldn’t open.

Tesla's door handles are facing renewed scrutiny in the U.S. after federal auto safety regulators opened a probe into the emergency releases in certain Model 3 vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it is evaluating claims that the mechanical door release “is hidden, unlabeled, and not intuitive to locate during an emergency,” according to a filing on the agency’s website. The review stems from a petition filed by Kevin Clouse, a Tesla owner in Georgia, who says he was trapped in his vehicle in 2023 and requested a formal defect investigation. NHTSA said it has not yet decided whether to grant or deny the petition, Bloomberg reported.

The probe covers an estimated 179,071 Model 3 sedans from the 2022 model year.

Investigation expands after prior federal scrutiny

The latest move expands on a broader federal examination of Tesla door problems following a months-long investigation by Bloomberg, which documented incidents in which people were severely injured or died after becoming trapped inside Teslas.

In September, NHTSA opened a separate investigation into whether doors are defective in certain Model Y SUVs after reports of children being stuck inside vehicles when the 12-volt battery failed. The Model 3 and Model Y are Tesla’s top-selling vehicles.

Tesla was an early adopter of electrically powered door handles, which can stop functioning without warning — particularly after a crash. A Bloomberg analysis published this week identified at least 15 deaths in a dozen incidents over the past decade in which occupants or rescuers were unable to open the doors of Teslas that had crashed and caught fire.

Bloomberg has also reported that potential safety concerns about electric door handles were raised with Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk during development of the Model 3, but that Musk pushed ahead with the futuristic design, relying on manual releases to address power-loss scenarios.

Owner describes escape from burning vehicle

Clouse filed his petition last month, citing a 2023 incident in which he says he had to kick his way out of his burning Model 3 when the doors would not open. Bloomberg previously reported details of his case.

“I was unaware of the location of the hidden mechanical emergency door release because it is not visibly labeled, not explained upon delivery, and not intuitive in an emergency,” Clouse wrote in a complaint filed with NHTSA. “I was forced to climb to the back seat and break the rear passenger window with my legs to escape while the interior was burning.”