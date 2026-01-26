Stain remover recalled due to bacteria risk

About 1.5 million Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Removers are being recalled nationwide due to possible bacterial contamination.

The products may contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can pose a serious health risk to people with weakened immune systems or certain medical conditions.

Consumers are advised to stop using the products immediately and request a full refund from Thrasio.

Thrasio has announced a nationwide recall of Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Removers after testing found the products could be contaminated with bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

The recall affects approximately 1.5 million units sold in the United States, along with an additional 43,700 units sold in Canada.

According to the recall notice, Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a bacterium commonly found in soil and water. While people with healthy immune systems are generally not affected, exposure can be dangerous for individuals with weakened immune systems, underlying lung conditions, or those who use external medical devices.

The bacteria can enter the body through inhalation, the eyes, or breaks in the skin and may cause serious infections requiring medical treatment

The recall covers Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Removers in Fresh Clean Scent and Orange Twist Scent sold in 24-ounce, 32-ounce, and 1-gallon containers. The products come in orange-and-white bottles labeled “Angry Orange” and “Stain & Odor Remover.” Some recalled items were also sold as part of a bundle that included a UV light attachment for the spray bottle.

What to do

The products were sold at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, The Home Depot, Meijer, Staples, and TJ Maxx, as well as online through Amazon, Walmart.com, Target.com, AngryOrange.com, and Chewy.com. Sales took place from March 2019 through December 2025, with prices ranging from about $4 to $60.

Consumers who have the recalled products should stop using them immediately. To obtain a full refund, Thrasio instructs customers to write “recalled” and their initials on the product bottle with a marker, take a photo of it, and email the image to productrecall@angryorange.com. The company advises consumers to dispose of the product in its original container in household trash and not to empty or recycle the bottle

No injuries or illnesses related to the recalled products have been reported.

For more information, consumers can contact Angry Orange toll-free at 877-873-5402 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, visit https://angryorange.com/productrecall, or click on “Product Recall” at AngryOrange.com.